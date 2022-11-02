Antonio Reeves

Antonio Reeves drives to the basket in Kentucky’s 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State on Sunday in Rupp Arena.

 Photo by Elliott Hess | UK Athletics

Ugonna Onysenso was a highlight player for the University of Kentucky in its 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State last Sunday.

The 6-foot-11 freshman was noticed most because of his shot erasing, he blocked five shots, including three straight in one stretch of that contest, where he played 15 minutes.

