Ugonna Onysenso was a highlight player for the University of Kentucky in its 56-38 exhibition win over Missouri Western State last Sunday.
The 6-foot-11 freshman was noticed most because of his shot erasing, he blocked five shots, including three straight in one stretch of that contest, where he played 15 minutes.
Antonio Reeves wasn’t overwhelming offensively in that same game, going 0-for-4 from 3-point range and scoring five points with one steal.
Reeves has his own notoriety from scoring 20 points a game as a senior at Illinois State, steadily improving his shooting year to year and getting on Kentucky’s radar after he went in the transfer portal.
At Illinois State, Reeves had to carry the squad a lot offensively. In his role at Kentucky, Reeves will be one of many who can get the ball in the basket.
Onyenso and Reeves are each first-year players at Kentucky, but their paths were drastically different in getting to Lexington.
Onyenso came to Kentucky from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, where he spent the early part of this year, after being at the NBA Academy Africa for two years. He is from Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.
He reclassified to the Class of 2022 in July and signed with Kentucky Aug. 1. There was a lot of speculation that Onyenso would redshirt this year and play in 2023-24. He is playing the traditional 5 spot behind Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been recovering from a knee procedure and hasn’t been playing.
Tshiebwe has been working with Onyenso during practices and was coaching the freshman during the exhibition game.
Kentucky hosts Kentucky State in a second exhibition contest on Thursday at Rupp Arena.
Lance Ware and Daimion Collins are also competing for time in the middle.
“During the game I was sitting next to Oscar,” Onyenso said during a Tuesday media availability. “I asked him what to do and he was coaching me up, he was busy coaching me on the sideline. He has been doing that for me.
“Lance has been like a big brother to me on and off the court. Helps me with the game, where to play, how hard I should play. He’s helping me improve on my game. I’ve been going up against Daimion, Lance has been out, but now that Lance is back he’s the one I’m going up against now.”
Onyenso was aware of the impression he made with the shot blocking, but he wasn’t shocked with his performance.
“I think I did what I know to do best,” Onyenso said. “I wasn’t really surprised in what I did the last game. I wasn’t expecting it, but because of what I did in the game I got the playing time.”
He claimed he doesn’t know John Calipari’s long-term plan for the season.
“I have no idea, when I get an opportunity to play I just do what I do best,” Onyenso said.
There wasn’t a big crowd in Rupp Arena for the scrimmage, less than the 17,735 announced attendance, but Onysneo was impressed by the atmosphere of the exhibition game.
“Everything about Kentucky is a big stage for me,” Onyenso said. “Playing in front of that much crowd, I’m going to be nervous every time I step on the floor. I’m just going to calm myself down, tell myself I’ve been doing this for a very long time, so you don’t have a reason to be nervous.”
Maybe Reeves had some of that nervousness as well in the first scrimmage, having trouble finding the range on outside shooting after having four good games in the Bahamas in August and scoring 22 points in the first 20 minutes of a scrimmage at Pikeville. He showed some scoring streaks in that game, where he was named most valuable player.
“I didn’t know any of this would happen (Bahamas) there’s a lot of good players here,” Reeves said recently. “I wasn’t expecting to be MVP, it just happens, the work ethic I put in every day, being in the gym every day. The biggest adjustment is physicality, trying to get my weight up, these guys are more physical and they play as hard as possible.”
Having a tough shooting night in the Sunday game also reminded Reeves he needs to be a contributor in other ways if his shot isn’t falling.
“My defensive presence, rebounding, just bringing energy to the team,” Reeves said of other things he could do. “I can facilitate as well, if CJ (Fredrick) is knocking down shots look for him. Look for other players that are open. This team, whoever is hot get him the ball, CJ hit a couple of 3s in a row, everybody was looking for him. It’s going to be that type of team.”
Reeves was the scoring go-to player at Illinois State, but what he is learning now is hot to be more well rounded on the court. Reeves was a starter against Missouri Western State.
“The biggest adjustment is staying ready, staying focused, making sure I’m an all around player,” Reeves said. “Like Cal said it’s not just about scoring, but being a rebounder and defender. My mindset stays the same, I know there’s a lot of good players around me, but my mentality is to stay aggressive because I’m a scorer, that’s what I’m here to do.”
