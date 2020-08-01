Mother Nature had nothing on the Daviess County High School boys’ golf team on a soggy Friday.
The two-time defending 2nd Region champions battled through heavy rain, lightning and multiple weather delays to handily win the annual Daviess County Invitational Tournament in the 2020 season opener at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Despite losing three key players to graduation, it’s instantly clear that instead of rebuilding, the Panthers have simply reloaded — posting an eye-popping score of 307 the first time out.
“Being able to shoot a 307, rain or no rain, would be pretty good,” DCHS coach Lars King said. “That’s an impressive score, and this is a great way to start the season.”
Daviess County was led by much-improved senior Nick Johnson, who fired a 1-under par 69 to win the individual championship.
“I had to club-up a little bit today because of the conditions, but my ball-striking was very consistent,” Johnson said. “I was able to play with confidence because I trusted my swing. I putted pretty well, too, after making some early adjustments.
“It feels good for our team to start like this, and it makes we feel like we can play even better in better conditions.”
Rounding out the scoring for the Panthers were eighth-grader Grant Broughton (74), Gabe Vincent (81) and Dawson Lamb (83).
Owensboro Catholic (318) was runner-up and was paced by junior Jakob Wellman, who shot a 1-over-par 71 to finish as the second-place individual.
“It was kind of hard to get stuff going early,” Wellman said. “I feel like we were in position to win today, but we just didn’t get it done, and that includes me. We’ll learn from it, and we’ll be back.
“Even with the conditions being as they were, it was good to get back on the course and compete.”
Rounding out the Aces’ scoring were Reece Higdon (76), Griffin Payne (79) and JT Payne (92).
Muhlenberg County, a veteran team featuring four seniors among the top five, finished a close third at 319. The Mustangs were paced by Nolan Nofsinger’s 74. Also scoring were James Soderling (79), Camden Harris (81) and Cooper Fogle (85).
“We have a chance to be pretty good,” Muhlenberg County coach Tyler Harris said. “Having several seniors makes a big difference. They just get down to business, keep things on an even keel and play their game.”
Ohio County (332), last year’s regional runner-up, got scoring from Stephen Everly (78), Jacob Blackburn (81), Seth Moore (83) and Alex Beasley (90).
Apollo and Owensboro, meanwhile, each shot 367.
The Eagles’ scorers were Tanner Klee (87), Nathan Payne (90) Ethan Dych (91) and Trevor Cecil, and the Red Devils’ scorers were James Rhineburger (82), eighth-grader Will Hume (83), Will Rickard (101) and Cole Crews (101).
Daviess County “B” finished at 384, getting scoring from Jayden Lanham (83), Grayson Powers (88), Hayden Sapp (99) and Bransen Berry (114).
Hancock County (437) featured Connor Napier (99), Max Gray (99), Maysen Tuell (119) and Tristan Muffett (120).
Other scoring teams were Breckinridge County (320), Hopkinsville (334), Madisonville-North Hopkins (344), Hopkins County Central (349), Christian County (364), Webster County (365) and Henderson County (396).
Webster County’s Grant Puckett was the third-place individual with a 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.