The weather was cold and damp Thursday evening, but Daviess County’s Emily Rempe and Lucy Spaw didn’t seem too bothered running in the Valor Oil Classic track and field meet at Reid Stadium.
Rempe had an ankle taped but she still competed. Spaw won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races in the meet.
Rempe is one of the top performers in Class 3-A in the 800 meters. She is ranked third early this season and she was fifth in the 3-A State Meet last year.
“I finished fifth as a freshman, there was no track season my sophomore year, my junior year fifth again from the second heat, the slow heat, from my regional time,” Rempe said. “It was definitely frustrating, I thought I know I need to be in this heat, it gave me more motivation, made me work harder, I ran a PR that day.”
That time was 2:21.87, nearly five seconds faster than Rempe’s regional time.
“Emily has had a great last couple months of training after coming off sickness and injury,” DC girls coach Sydney Settle said. “I’m really excited to see where she is at this point in the season and where she’ll go from here. The 800 is her specialty and that’s where we’ll put most of our focus. She’s had her fair share of setbacks but is very determined and comes back stronger every time. She’s been an incredible leader to our very young team
This is Spaw’s first season running varsity track but she had a standout season as a freshman for DC’s cross country team. Spaw won the Region 1 individual championship (19:03.54) and she paced DC to the regional girls team championship. The Lady Panthers placed five runners in the top 10 in the regional cross country meet last fall.
“Lucy is coming off a super cross country season,” Settle said. “This is her first high school track season and it’s very exciting to watch her develop so quickly.”
Spaw ran a 5:29.31 in the 1,600 at the Valor Classic.
“In the weather, I did pretty good,” Spaw said. “I want to be under 5:20 to be in the Dream Mile.”
Spaw has a wide range of distances she can cover.
“Right now, we’re dabbling in everything from the 400 to the 3,200,” Settle said. “She has the potential to be one of the top distance runners in the state come June (state meet).”
Rempe is staying focused on finishing her DC career as one of the top 800 runners in Kentucky at the state meet. She also runs the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
“I am hoping to be top three in the state, get myself a third region title, so far I’m undefeated in the region,” Rempe said.
