This is probably as good a time as any to ask how everyone is doing during this COVID-19 pandemic.
So, how are you doing? I hope you and yours are well and are taking the recommended precautions to stay at home and stay safe during this challenging stretch in our lives.
It’s also a good time to speculate how the sports world might choose to make its return to our consciousness in the coming weeks or months. One thing’s almost a certainty — it’s going to be different, and how we react to the differences will be revealing.
For instance, I’ve never been a fan of having games with, well, no fans. Just doesn’t appeal to me in the least. At the core of the experience of watching a game in person or on TV is fan reaction, crowd noise, the oohs and ahhs that accompany the action at hand. We’ve become so used to this, it’s so second nature to our senses, we fail to fully appreciate it as we should.
NBA playoff games in empty 20,000-seat arenas, an intrasquad scrimmage setting, the only sounds being screeching sneakers on the hardwood and coaches yelling instructions from the sideline? No, thank you.
Major League Baseball games in empty parks, the only sounds being ball hitting glove or bat hitting ball, and the occasional clap and “hum-baby!” from the third base coach? Uh, no.
NFL games played in front of 60,000-plus empty seats, the only sounds being the carnal clash of titans at the line of scrimmage? Sorry, not my cup of tea.
Horse races and soccer matches and auto races and tennis matches and hockey games and golf tournaments being staged without fans? I’ll pass.
And yet, initially some semblance of all of the above is a possibility in what will likely be a methodical, carefully orchestrated re-opening of the sports world. This is the only way to do it in a relatively safe manner.
The gist here is that those who call the shots in professional, amateur and recreational sports must be careful regarding the way they bring their events back to the mainstream. True, some geographical areas in America have “flattened the curve” on this pandemic, but others haven’t — and it’s certainly not worth bringing masses of individuals together prematurely.
More than ever, timing is everything. Moreover, even when the time is deemed right for a return, there is no guarantee fans will immediately flock back to arenas and stadiums and allow themselves to be packed in like sardines by the tens of thousands — no guarantee at all.
In the foreseeable future, there will almost certainly be a “new normal.” What this will look like is, of course, impossible to know, but it’s going to be different, and it will take some getting used to. Some aspects of the national sports landscape may never again look the same.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised how well the American people have toed the line during this pandemic. For the most part, folks have practiced social distancing and have willingly adhered to the international, federal and state guidelines that have been put in place. It’s been an impressive show of collective solidarity during a particularly divisive political period in our nation’s history.
The real challenge, however, is about to begin. We’re tired of being inside all the time. It’s becoming warmer, and sooner than we think spring will give way to summer. We want to be at the pool, the beach, the skate park, and, yes, the ballpark. We’re already itching for a return to normalcy.
The issue at hand, though, is that what we’ve considered normal in the past may not be so in the future, and this includes sports.
We love sports, we miss sports, we crave sports, we need sports.
All this notwithstanding, until we have a vaccine for this novel coronavirus the return of sports must proceed with caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.