High school sports for the 2020-21 school year got off to a stirring start Friday as the boys’ golf season officially teed off with the Daviess County Invitational Tournament at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
In a year that has been deeply plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was simply refreshing to witness a return to competition, even though off-and-on thunderstorms threatened to wipe out the first event of the fall.
But the golfers, their coaches and their parents, along with tournament and course officials, hung in there through fits and starts, and the completion of the event was accomplished.
Among several things gleaned from the result is this — Daviess County remains the team to beat in the 2nd Region.
The two-time defending champion Panthers lost three key seniors to graduation, including the 2019 individual regional champion, Daniel Love, but you would have never known it on Friday.
All the revamped Panthers did was battle through a water-logged course and post an exceptional score of 307 — led by individual champion Nick Johnson, a late-blooming senior who shot a 1-under par 69.
Impressive, it was.
Johnson entered the DCIT brimming with confidence after a highly-successful summer competing in junior golf tournaments throughout the state. He parlayed this success into a superb performance in the high school opener, and he’s a force to be reckoned with this fall.
Late in the summer, Johnson spoke about embracing his role as the Panthers’ team leader in more ways than one, and he certainly led the way in Daviess County’s first event of the year.
And Johnson wasn’t alone as a star on Friday for coach Lars King’s contingent.
Eighth-grader Grant Broughton, another high achiever on the junior golf circuit the past few summers, exhibited his potential by shooting a 74. Broughton is destined to be heard from in a large way for years to come.
Rounding out the team scoring were No. 5 Gabe Vincent (81) and No. 4 Dawson Lamb (83). No. 2 Braden Whistle (84) didn’t have his best day, but the junior will be back — he, too, is highly capable of producing a low round.
Daviess County is not only talented, but deep.
The Panthers’ ”B” squad shot 384 and featured a pair of golfers who shot in the 80s — Jayden Lanham (83) and Grayson Powers (88).
Such in-team competition will stoke the fire for DC throughout the fall, which will make the Panthers a tough out when postseason competition rolls around.
On Friday, Daviess County High School boys’ golf had an entirely new look, but the result was, oh, so familiar — yet another championship.
