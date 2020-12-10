Owensboro’s offensive unit has lived up to advance billing during the 2020 high school football season, averaging nearly 50 points per game with an explosive, veteran unit that has, indeed, delivered the goods.

What the OHS defense, hit hard by graduation losses following the 2019 season, would bring to the table this fall was another question entirely.

But the Devil “D” — a hybrid 4-2-5 — has also come to play, surrendering a mere 12.2 points per game.

“Our defense has grown exponentially since the start of the season,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. “We’re committed as much as possible to being a platoon team. To win at the highest levels of Class 5-A, we believe you have to be committed to the platoon system.

“We knew we had a lot of work to do coming into the season, and we’ve put in the work we’ve needed to. (Defensive coordinator) Drew Hall, who knows what it means to be a Red Devil as much as anyone, has led the way for us.”

OHS (11-0) didn’t return a single starter from a revamped defensive line that has improved throughout the season.

Ends include sophomore Jeremiah Goodwin, junior Tramel Barksdale, and junior Kendrick Williams, and tackles are sophomore Sahvon Hines, senior Logan Palmer, and sophomore Jacoryon Miller.

“We graduated a lot of experience last year and these guys have all had to grow through it,” Fallin said. “I’ve really been pleased by the way we’ve played up front over the course of the season.

The linebacking core features one of Kentucky’s best defenders in senior linebacker Austin Gough, along with fellow senior Nick Avery.

“Austin is a tremendous football player all the way around,” Fallin said, “but his understanding of the game is also invaluable to us and he’s the on-field leader of the defensive unit. He’s the heart and soul of our football team from a leadership standpoint.”

Gough, the 2020 Messenger-Inquirer Area Defensive Player of the Year, leads Owensboro with 101 total tackles.

The Red Devils feature a superior secondary led by senior cornerback-safety Ben Flaherty, junior cornerback Maurice Moorman, junior cornerback Javius Taylor, sophomore safety Kenyata Carbon, and senior safety Javonte McHenry. Nickel backs include sophomores Zach Clark and Ethan Pendleton.

Moorman leads the squad with five interceptions, and Taylor has picked off three passes.

“They’ve all played very well for us back there,” Fallin said. “It’s an opportunistic group that can turn the momentum for you very quickly.”

Now, Owensboro’s defense will try to rise up and contain the Bulldogs of Frederick Douglass, which defeated the Red Devils 28-17 in last year’s semifinal round at Lexington.

“We’ve come a long, long way,” Fallin said, “and we’re excited about the opportunity to play against another great offense on Friday night.”

“I believe this bunch will be ready to go.”