ST. LOUIS — Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs, Carlos Santana hit a home run and scored four times and the Cleveland Indians routed the St. Louis Cardinals 14-2 Friday night.
NATIONALS 10, RED SOX 2
BOSTON — Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings, and Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back homers in Washington’s five-run third.
Rangers 6, Dodgers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Derek Dietrich led off the Texas seventh inning with a tiebreaking home run and the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in a later-than-usual Jackie Robinson Day game.
RAYS 2, MARLINS 0
MIAMI — Ryan Yarbrough and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay won its third game in a row.
BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4, 10 INNINGS
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting Toronto to the win.
REDS 6, CUBS 5
CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping the Reds to their third consecutive victory.
Phillies 7, Braves 4, 11 innings
PHILADELPHIA — Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer off Mark Melancon with two outs in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves for their fourth straight win.
Brewers 9, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates.
White Sox 6, Royals 5
CHICAGO — Yasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals.
Mets 6, Yankees 4, Game 1 Mets 4, Yankees 3, Game 2
NEW YORK — Dominic Smith hit the go-ahead home run in his first game since tearfully pleading for help combating racial inequality, Pete Alonso also connected and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 6-4 in the opener of a doubleheader.
Amed Rosario hit a walkoff, two-run homer to lift the Mets to a 4-3 victory in the nightcap — a bizarre scene in the Bronx, where the Yankees batted first as the visiting team in the makeup of a game postponed last weekend.
Padres 10, Rockies 4
DENVER — Ty France had four RBIs and the San Diego Padres posted another comeback victory, overcoming an early four-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies.
