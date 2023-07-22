Former Muhlenberg North High School star J.R. Reynolds is returning home to host a free basketball camp July 31, in what has become a summer staple in recent years.
Reynolds, who helped guide the Stars to back-to-back 3rd Region Tournament titles in 1998 and 1999, will host the 3rd Annual Higher Learning Basketball Camp for boys and girls of all skill levels in the third-through-sixth grade.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Muhlenberg County Parks and Recreation’s Sue & Brown Badgett Center at 200 County Park Drive, followed by training and lessons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gatorade, water and snacks will all be provided. Online registration is also being accepted at mcparks.org.
Last year’s camp saw more than 65 participants, as well as special guests like Muhlenberg greats Patrick Sparks and Jade Perry.
Assistants working the camp will include former players from Muhlenberg North, Muhlenberg South and Muhlenberg County, as well as current players for the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs.
Following his high school career, Reynolds went on to star at Eastern Illinois before joining the coaching ranks. After successful assistant coaching stops at Southeastern Illinois, Purdue, his alma mater EIU and Miami (Ohio), he was most recently hired as an assistant at Southeast Missouri last month.
By all accounts, Reynolds has a knack for helping players — something he can accomplish at a local level by hosting camps in the offseason before the RedHawks’ schedule begins.
“At the top of that list for my next job, I wanted an opportunity to win a conference championship and/or get to the NCAA Tournament,” Reynolds told Semoball.com, which covers southeastern Missouri sports. “That is how I view this opportunity. I like the momentum here. I think (SEMO) is in a championship window and I want to be a part of that.”
Reynolds’s leadership and training skills were some of the top drawing points for SEMO head coach Brad Korn.
“We welcome his knowledge and experience to our staff and look forward to him being a major asset to this program as we move SEMO to the top of the Ohio Valley Conference,” Korn said. “He has all the tools needed to be an elite coach for us, including recruiting, scouting, individual skill instruction and community engagement to go along with his energy and communication skills.”
