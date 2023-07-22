Former Muhlenberg North High School star J.R. Reynolds is returning home to host a free basketball camp July 31, in what has become a summer staple in recent years.

Reynolds, who helped guide the Stars to back-to-back 3rd Region Tournament titles in 1998 and 1999, will host the 3rd Annual Higher Learning Basketball Camp for boys and girls of all skill levels in the third-through-sixth grade.

