Daviess County’s Claire Reynolds fired a 71 to capture second place individually and lead the Lady Panthers to an overall team victory at the Lady Scottie Invitational on Friday at Willow Oaks Golf Club in Glasgow.
DC shot 318, also getting scoring from Alexa Salamah (77), Baylie Billingsley (82) and Briley Billingsley (88).
The Lady Panthers’ victory follows a string of success that included a third-place finish in the North & South Invitational on Tuesday at Polo Fields Golf Club in Louisville; a second-place performance on July 25 at the Marshall County Invitational at Calvert City Country Club; and a second-place finish, with Reynolds and Salamah earning fourth and fifth, respectively, on July 24 at the South Warren Invitational at Park Mammoth Golf Club.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALLBOMBERS FALL IN REGIONAL TOURNEY
The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers’ run through the American Legion Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament came to an end with a 17-1 loss to host Randolph (N.C.) on Friday in Asheboro, North Carolina.
Aiden Wells went 2-for-2 to lead the Bombers, while Josh Mayes recorded a double and scored Owensboro’s lone run after stealing third base and then scoring on a throwing error.
Post 9 ends its season at 21-12.
WP-Walker. LP-Smith. 2B-Mayes (O), Marsh 2, Adams, Atkins, Meadows (R).
