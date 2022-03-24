If Hannah Reynolds was going to go through a final season of high school officiating, she wanted to finish with the best game she possibly could.
Reynolds, who is from McLean County, worked games in the 3rd Region this season and finished in the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament in Lexington. Reynolds also is a women’s college basketball referee who works a lot of games during the winter.
At her final high school game, Reynolds was tossing the ball up for the tipoff of the boys’ state championship game last Saturday night in Rupp Arena.
It was the honor of a lifetime for the basketball referee with a decade of experience.
“It was my last year of doing high school, I had worked four girls’ state tournaments and the girls’ state championship,” Reynolds said. “The next best thing was to work the boys’ state championship game, I don’t think I could do any better.
“As only the third female to officiate the boys’ tournament, the second to work the final, and making history as the first to be the lead referee, it is a huge accomplishment and could be once in a lifetime for some.”
Reynolds worked two other games last week at the state tournament and was the alternate official for a third game.
She didn’t get the assignment for the state championship game until Friday night, but Reynolds had been getting encouragement all week from her fellow referees that she would be on the court for the championship game.
“Even though some guys didn’t know me or had even see me officiate yet, they all kept saying I was ‘Queen of the Court’ and that I would be throwing the ball up in the championship game,” Reynolds said. “It made me feel really special that 15 men believed in me.”
She felt like the week in Lexington was a great way to go out of high school officiating. Reynolds, who will turn 30 in a month, will continue working women’s college basketball games, looking to move more into NCAA Division I conferences.
The championship game was tight, low-scoring and a battle to the end, won by George Rogers Clark 43-42 over Warren Central.
Reynolds wasn’t nervous tossing the ball up to start the championship game in front of nearly 12,000 fans in Rupp Arena.
“Not at all. I was more excited than anything, that chance doesn’t happen very often,” Reynolds said. “I don’t really pay attention to what the teams are. I had George Rogers Clark opening day, I had Warren Central in their region tournament twice. We felt great about the state championship game, we let the boys decide the winning of that game.”
There was some criticism from fans about a female being a lead official for a boys’ state championship game, but Reynolds said she doesn’t pay attention to it.
“For most part I ignore it, being a female at the boys’ state tournament,” she said. “You get that in your head a little about ‘Am I really supposed to be here?’ But, I’m glad to get the opportunity, if you’re not confident you need to go find something else to do.”
Reynolds is only leaving high school officiating because she can’t devote the proper amount of time to it with the number of college games she’s trying to work.
She worked 90 college games, eight conference tournaments and a Division II regional this season.
“By the end of February, you are exhausted, you’ve gone non-stop,” Reynolds said. “Before I’d gone to the state tournament I hadn’t been home for three weeks, working and staying at the conference tournaments.”
She has a lot of memories to take with her from this boys’ state tournament.
“The atmosphere at Rupp Arena was great, with huge crowds ranging from 10-12,000 and some really competitive games,” Reynolds said. “I’m grateful to all who have supported me throughout my officiating journey. So much respect for Julian Tackett for opening the doors for us females and never doubting us. He has believed in me from the start.”
Tackett is the KHSAA commissioner.
Reynolds will work on her lawn care business this summer and before she starts getting ready for her seventh college basketball season.
“I’m still going to try and recruit other people in the business,” Reynolds said of high school officiating. “With college, I don’t know if I can pick up more numbers, that’s a heavy schedule.”
