The University of Kentucky can expect a tougher test when it faces Richmond on Sunday at Rupp Arena.
UK dispatched Morehead 81-45 on Wednesday.
Richmond beat Morehead 82-64 on Friday. UK likely paid attention to Jacob Gilyard, a 5-foot-9 senior who is one of the best defensive guards in the country.
Gilyard has an offensive side, also. He is a 1,000-point scorer in his college career and ranked 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio last season. On defense, he led the nation in steals (3.19 per game, on average).
“He has the best instincts of anyone I’ve seen,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard. “Now, he’s extremely quick. He’s a great player who happens to be small. He’s not good because he’s small.”
UK coach John Calipari thinks this will be a good test for his young group of guards.
“We’re going to have to figure out, what if they have a really fast and quick point guard? Who is guarding that guy?,” Calipari asked Wednesday.
Freshman Devin Askew spent a lot of time at point guard against Morehead while scoring 12 points. Askew made two 3-pointers, and had four assists and four turnovers.
“Devin’s going to be fine,” Calipari said Wednesday. “He’s got to create shots for his teammates. They will create shots for him. This isn’t, ‘I’m just going to go on five guys and try to shoot the ball.’ And again, some of that is just ‘how I played in high school.’ Well, okay, now, here’s how we need you to play. I thought he played pretty good. Had a few turnovers he didn’t need to have, but they got him threes, he made some shots. That’s what we need him to do, so they know, if you leave him open, he’s making it.”
Calipari was also glad to have graduate transfer Davion Mintz also working in the backcourt.
“Davion, for this team, you see how important he is to this team, and a veteran presence, and he can, we can now flip him in and let Terrence (Clarke) play some point guard. So it’s kind of a good thing,” Calipari said.
Of course, Calipari had some grading to do on Mintz as well.
“He pushed up and bodied a guy. I said, ‘You’re a senior, you know better than that. The guy caught it, now just play him,’ ” Calipari said. “There are many games we’re going to play that that could be the difference in the game, free throws.”
Richmond had some national respect in the preseason, being ranked No. 22 in the Blue Ribbon Yearbook’s preseason top 25.
The Spiders started two seniors and two graduate students against Morehead. All four returned from a team that was 24-7 last season. Three of those starters are 1,000-point career scorers: Grant Golden (1,488), Gilyard (1,276) and Blake Francis (1,209).
Mooney looked at his team’s experience as a plus.
“With Kentucky, you have unbelievable length, athleticism, ability, but guys who are young and so our experience has to show up,” Mooney said, “not on the first play or the second play, or the first half. It has to show up on every play. Hopefully we are tough enough to do that and can compete here on Sunday.”
