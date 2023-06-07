Gale Rickard aced hole No. 12 at Ben Hawes Golf Course from 125 yards using a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Joe Day, Ken Hunn and “Smoking Joe” Rudy.
Rickard hits ace at Ben Hawes
- By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
-
- Updated
- 0
mmathis
