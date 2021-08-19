Despite threatening skies and an occasional rumble of thunder in the distance, quite fittingly, it didn’t rain on Owensboro Eastern’s parade down Frederica Street on Wednesday evening.
The Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars — fresh off winning the Cal Ripken Baseball World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida — enjoyed the ride of their lives.
High atop a blaring fire engine and behind a police escort that carried them from the Daviess County Public Library to Smothers Park, the Eastern All-Stars were all smiles and waving at supporters who were on hand to greet them at their final destination.
“It’s awesome is what it is,” Eastern manager John Milburn said. “It’s awesome to let the community see these kids and for these kids to see a community that has been overwhelming in their support of us.”
Milburn chuckled.
“Besides,” he added, “it’s awesome anytime you can take a ride on a fire truck — this is just huge, all the way around.”
Eastern All-Star Hunter Webb, 12, agreed.
“That fire truck ride was scary, but it was awesome and amazing,” said Webb, a seventh-grader at Daviess County Middle School. “This is a once in a lifetime experience and I love being a part of it.
“I’m proud of the way this team got together and bonded through it all — it led us to the world championship.”
Eastern All-Star Zayden Baker, 11, said reality is beginning to sink it.
“It feels like a dream, but I know it’s not, and that’s what amazing,” said Baker, a fifth-grader at Newton Parrish Elementary School. “I’m proud of everything we did down in Florida. We kept our heads up, we kept fighting as a team, and we got the job done.
“With me being the youngest player on the team, I hope we can go back and do it again next year.”
Eastern dominated throughout the World Series, going 4-0 in pool play to establish themselves as the No. 1 seed entering bracket play. The team won consecutive 8-0 decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals, before posting a 7-3 victory over Palm Beach Gardens National in the championship game.
Eastern outscored three opponents in bracket play by a 23-3 margin, Ty Lillpop was named Most Valuable Player of the World Series, and Gunnar Hendricks was named to the All-Defensive Team. Game MVP honors throughout the week were accorded to Lillpop, Dremail Carothers, Ross Milburn, Logan Trone, and Jayden James.
Bigger still was the resurgence of Owensboro Eastern, whose once-proud tradition has now been fully restored, and then some. The boys who play on Ernie Knight Field at Chautauqua Park are taking back seats to no one these days.
All of which means the world to Otis Sowders, who played at Eastern as a youth and now serves as both league president and assistant coach for the world champions.
“This is emotional for me because I grew up around that field, played there, had brothers who played there,” Sowders said. “When I became president in 2017 Eastern was at the bottom, but we all pulled together over there, put the time in, and built it back up.
“I played for Ernie Knight at Eastern. He’s passed now, but he’s up in heaven jumping for joy over this. He was a guy who cared so much about baseball, but he cared even more about kids. If someone needed some food and couldn’t pay for it, Ernie Knight would pay for it. That’s the kind of man he was.
“That’s a big part of why I get emotional thinking about it — it’s so good to see everything come full circle at Eastern.”
