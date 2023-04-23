Mike Riggs has had an active week since he was named the new Apollo High School girls basketball coach.
Riggs had an open gym Friday afternoon that had several Apollo players shooting baskets and working on their games.
He had been a chaperone on a College View Middle School trip to New York City earlier in the week, and trying to get things rolling with his new job as head coach of the E-Gals program.
Natalie Payne stepped down after this season, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family as her kids are getting older.
Riggs has been the boys head basketball coach at College View Middle School for the last eight years. He doesn’t think the transition from coaching boys to coaching girls will be a problem.
“I asked a lot of people that I trust, they said my demeanor for this would be perfect,” Riggs said.
He graduated from Western Kentucky University and McLean County High School.
Riggs and the staff at CVMS have been successful building numbers, with 100 or so kids trying out for three teams there.
“We’ve had a lot of talks about numbers, the number one priority will be these girls, the ones that are here,” Riggs said. “I think a new coach can fall in the trap of ‘let’s see what we’ve got coming, work new,’ I’m going to love these girls and we’re going to get better. There’s talent here, you can see their size, when I went to the first meeting I was like ‘yes, there’s talent here.’ ”
Apollo went 8-22 last season, but won a 3rd Region championship in the 2020-21 season, despite a lot of COVID-19 cancellations.
Riggs, who is 37, said he was looking for a different challenge when the Apollo job came open.
“This is more full time, there’s more at stake,” Riggs said. “I remember my coaches, they had a huge impact on me. Shawn Tomes was my varsity coach, Neil Hayden was on the staff, there are still times I hear their voice in my head, it sticks with you.
“My focus will be giving them the best experience they can have. My experience is if you do that, other kids will figure that out, they will be attracted to the program. I want to make this accessible to kids who play multiple sports.”
Riggs is working on getting some people that are familiar around Apollo to work with the team as he builds a coaching and support staff. He may have some assistants from College View join him at Apollo.
“Year one it’s culture building,” Riggs said. “It’s putting in a new system, a different way of playing. It’s defense, sharing the ball, spend some time developing character, team chemistry stuff.”
