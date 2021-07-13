Tim Riley has some fond memories about growing up and watching high school and college basketball in his hometown of Bowling Green during the 1960s and ‘70s — moments that inspired him to be a coach.
Now, Riley, 60, the head coach of the Owensboro Catholic Aces, is looking forward to being inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach on Aug. 14 in Elizabethtown.
“This is an exciting, special and magical achievement for me, to be sure,” Riley said. “It’s just a wonderful honor and I’m thrilled that I’m about to be inducted into a hall of fame that includes so many coaches and players I have admired throughout my lifetime.”
Riley’s formative years played a key role.
“I grew up in Bowling Green during what I believe to be the best time in the history of basketball in that town,” Riley said. “I watched legendary players such as Clem Haskins, Dwight Smith, Jim McDaniels and so many others at Western Kentucky.
“I also grew up at a time when high school basketball was huge in that town. There were so many great teams and great players, and it wasn’t uncommon at all for more than 10,000 (fans) to be in Diddle Arena for the regional tournament games.”
Riley graduated from Warren East in 1978, last playing organized basketball for the high school as a freshman.
“That was an tremendous era for basketball at my high school,” Riley said, “and I always wondered whether it would hurt me because I didn’t play (varsity) basketball in high school, when it came time to apply for jobs as a coach.
“I just continued to persevere, and it’s worked out pretty well for me over the last 30-plus years.”
Riley began his high school career at LaRue County in 1990, moved to Caverna in 1994, and in 1997 became head coach at Warren Central, where he carved out one of the most enviable records in Kentucky high school basketball history.
His Dragon teams won eight 4th Region championships in 10 years, including six in a row. His 2004 squad won the KHSAA state championship and his 2005 team was state runner-up.
Warren Central reached the state semifinals in 2007.
He drew on his days at Warren East, with teams coached by Dallas Embry and Tommy Compton, for inspiration.
“Watching those Warren East teams play really impacted me as a coach,” Riley said. “At Central, our style of play was pressing and running, and a lot of that came from what I earned from coach Embry and coach Compton while I was in high school.
“The most important thing was I served my kids. I knew there were great athletes at Central and I went about the task of turning great athletes into skilled basketball players — we had a great run.”
Riley spent one season as an assistant coach for the Western Kentucky University women’s basketball team in 2011-12, then spent two seasons as head coach at Springfield (Tenn.) High School.
Riley became head coach at Owensboro Catholic in 2015-16, and promptly directed the Aces to their first-ever KHSAA 3rd Region championship and trip to the Sweet 16.
“It was a magical moment for everyone who had ever been involved with Owensboro Catholic basketball in any way,” Riley said, “and it was certainly a magical moment for me — that regional championship meant so much to so many, and it’s just something so many people associated with the school will never forget.”
Then, in 2019-20, Catholic upset heavily favored arch-rival Owensboro to achieve the program’s second regional title. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, prevented the Aces from competing in the KHSAA state tournament.
All told, Riley has won 512 games as a high school coach in Kentucky. In 26 seasons, his teams have been in 14 regional tournament championship games, his teams have won over 70% of their elimination games and over 80% of their regional tournament games.
