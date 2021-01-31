Karmin Riley had 26 points, six rebounds, and four assists to lead Hancock County past host Whitesville Trinity 68-48 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday in Whitesville.
Bailey Poole had 16 points, nine steals, and three assists for Hancock County (3-4), which put the game away with a 21-11 fourth-quarter spurt. Lily Roberts added 12 points and five steals.
Cassidy Morris scored 23 points to pace the Lady Raiders (1-6), who also got 11 points from Kenzie McDowell.
HANCOCK COUNTY 9-21-17-21 — 68
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8-18-11-11 — 48
Hancock County (68) — K. Riley 21, Poole 16, Roberts 12, LeClaire 8, H. Riley 5, Kratzer 1.
Whitesville Trinity (48) — Morris 23, McDowell 11, Aull 7, Hibbit 4, McDaniel 2, Hatfield 1.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY-LOUISVILLE 55, CATHOLIC 35The Lady Centurions raced to a 36-11 halftime lead and never looked back in a 20-point conquest of the host Lady Aces at the Sportscenter.
Jaye McClure led CAL (7-2) with 19 points and teammate Sydney Raque added 15. Owensboro Catholic (5-2) got seven points from Hailee Johnson and six from Ally Maggard.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY-LOUISVILLE 15-21-8-11 — 55
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6-5-9-15 — 35
Christian Academy-Louisville (55) — McClure 19, Raque 15, D. Gardner 5, S. Gardner 5, Daniels 3, Mueller 3.
Owensboro Catholic (35) — Johnson 7, Maggard 6, Goetz 6, Head 4, Conkright 4, Traylor 3, Hamilton 2, Hayden 2, Rice 2.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 34, OWENSBORO 32Skylar Waller scored a game-best 13 points as the Lakers escaped with a two-point victory at the Owensboro High School gymnasium.
Calloway County improved to 9-2 on the season. Owensboro (4-5) was led by Lyric Lawrence, who scored eight points. Krystell Pappas and A’Lyrica Hughes each added six points.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 8-7-9-10 — 34
OWENSBORO 6-8-10-8 — 32
Calloway County (34) — Waller 13, Futrell 6, Lowe 5, Schumacher 5, Carson 3, Rodgers 2.
Owensboro (32) — Lawrence 8, Pappas 6, Hughes 6, Phillips 4, Sowders 4, Williams 2, Gibson 2.
BOYS UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 75, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 68Brian Griffith scored a game-high 30 points and became the 12th player in Owensboro Catholic program history to score 1,000 career points in the Aces loss to the host Blazers in Hopkinsville.
UHA (2-4) was led by KJ Crump, who scored 23 points, and DJ Quarles, who added 14 points. Catholic (8-2) also got 13 points from Ji Webb.
The Blazers avenged an 80-67 loss to the Aces on Jan. 8 at the Sportscenter.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 12-17-16-23 — 68
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 16-22-19-18 — 75
Owensboro Catholic (68) — Griffith 30, Webb 13, Weaver 9, McFarland 6, Gray 5, Scales 6.
University Heights (75) — Crump 23, Quarles 14, McGee 13, Bryan 13, Braxton 7. Grubbs 5.
SOUTH WARREN 52, DAVIESS COUNTY 49Isaiah Tomes scored 13 points for the Panthers in their three-point home loss to South Warren.
Daviess County (2-4) also got 12 points and five steals from Joe Humphreys, and 10 points from Jack Payne. DC shot 41% from the field, including 35% from 3-point range, and was 11-of-17 from the foul stripe (64%). The Spartans improved to 4-3.
SOUTH WARREN 13-9-19-11 — 52
DAVIESS COUNTY 11-11-12-15 — 49
(Individual scoring incomplete)
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 56, McLEAN COUNTY 50 (OT)Preston Turley scored 26 points to lead the host Rockets to an overtime victory over the Cougars in Marion.
McLean County (6-4) was led by Andrew Brackett, who scored 14 points. Travis Phillips scored 12. Jaden Arnold scored 11, and Brady Dame added 10.
McLEAN COUNTY 10-7-8-20-5 — 50
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 7-8-15-15-11 — 56
McLean County (50) — Brackett 14, Phillips 12, Arnold 11, Dame 10, Larkin 3.
Crittenden County (56) — Turley 26, Morgeson 11, Boone 9, Mott 6, Champion 2, Dobyns 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.