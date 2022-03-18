Once upon a time in a hoops-happy land not so far away, Kentucky Wesleyan College and the University of Southern Indiana wrestled for superiority in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and, in fact, all of NCAA Division II basketball.
And, while the Screaming Eagles certainly had their moments — winning the 1995 national title, for instance — it was the Panthers who carved out one of the most enviable records in college basketball at any level of play; winning a record eight national titles.
More than two decades have passed since this border-state rivalry was at its zenith, and it wasn’t merely a rivalry of programs, but also a rivalry of fiercely competitive coaches — the understated, old-school Ray Harper of KWC and the off-the-charts flamboyant Bruce Pearl of USI.
These former sideline combatants will meet again Friday in Greenville, S.C., where Pearl’s Auburn Tigers, No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region, face off against Harper’s 15th-seeded Jacksonville (Ala.) State Gamecocks, who gained admittance to the Big Dance by virtue of their Atlantic Sun regular season championship (ASun Tournament winner Bellarmine — a former GLVC member — is ineligible to compete as it transitions from D-2 to D-1).
Know this: Auburn (27-5), the outright regular-season champion of the Southeastern Conference for the first time since 1999, is a prohibitive favorite in the game and is 12-0 all-time versus the mid-major Gamecocks (21-10).
Moreover, Pearl, who rebuilt programs at Milwaukee, Tennessee and Auburn, has enjoyed significantly more national success at the NCAA Division I level than has Harper, who did lead Western Kentucky to consecutive NCAA Tournaments in 2012 and ‘13 after guiding Oklahoma City to consecutive NAIA national titles (2007 and ‘08). He also took JSU to the NCAAs in 2017.
But also know this: All those years ago, in both Owensboro and Evansville, Harper dominated the head-to-head coaching duels with Pearl — winning 13 of 17 matchups over a five-season stretch, including a 3-0 record in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Tournament. And, in the final four seasons they coached against each other, Harper’s KWC teams won two NCAA titles and were national runners-up the other two times.
Of course, Harper beat everyone like Ringo Starr beat his snare drum with the Beatles in the 1960s — relentlessly. In nine seasons at Wesleyan, Harper’s teams went 247-46 (.843), including 146-34 (.811) in the ultra-competitive GLVC.
Many years ago, Harper was asked about his utter dominance over Pearl, but Harper — a high-scoring high school basketball legend at Bremen High School in Muhlenberg County who later played collegiate ball at both the University of Texas and KWC — never really took the bait.
“It was a tremendous rivalry, no doubt,” Harper said, with a barely detectable grin. “Two great programs in Division II, and one of the biggest rivalries you could find anywhere, at any level and in any sport — it was a lot of fun to be a part of, I can tell you that.”
On Monday, Harper, now 60, said the coaching rivalry was never personal, off the court.
“There has always been a lot of underlying respect between us,” Harper said. “We were two competitive guys who did everything we could do to beat the other, but Bruce and I were always good once the game was over.
“We run into each other occasionally, at the Final Four or in gyms on the recruiting trail, and we sometimes laugh about those days, now.”
Nonetheless, Harper owned Pearl and Southern Indiana — on the way to two NCAA championships and four national runner-up showings in the greatest six-year stretch (1998-2003) of any college hoops program since John Wooden’s historic UCLA contingents in the 1960s and ‘70s.
“It was a magical time,” former KWC sports information director Roy Pickerill said of the Harper era. “That rivalry between Wesleyan, USI, Ray Harper and Bruce Pearl represented some of the greatest basketball I was ever privileged to see. Ray and Bruce each had their own way of doing things, but they were both great coaches. They respected each other but, oh my, they got after it big time when their teams met between the lines.
“The intensity between the two programs and the two coaches — well, it was really something to behold.”
So much so that packed houses became commonplace at both the Owensboro Sportscenter (5,002) and the PAC Arena (2,700) on the campus of USI whenever the Panthers and Screaming Eagles did battle on the hardwood. Several thousand more fans were in attendance whenever the rivals clashed at Evansville’s now-defunct Roberts Stadium in the postseason.
“It was intense every time we played USI, you’d better believe it,” said former KWC point guard Patrick Critchelow, a senior captain on the 1999 NCAA championship team. “It was rough, physical, like hand-to-hand combat at times. USI was really good during that period, and we wanted to beat them, bad.”
“It was also pretty intense between coach Harper and coach Pearl, for sure, and I know our fans couldn’t stand Bruce Pearl because he was so animated on the sideline — he was sweating through his clothing and playing to the crowd the whole game.
“Deep down, I believe the two coaches respected each other, but that was deep, deep down. My senior year, we beat USI four times, twice in the regular season, once in the GLVC Tournament and again in the NCAA Tournament — so, I could sense some jealousy creeping in on the part of coach Pearl because coach Harper was having so much success against him.”
Pearl, in a Sunday interview with 247Sports’ Nathan King, likened the KWC-USI rivalry to the historic Iron Bowl football rivalry, and even conceded Harper’s dominance in the series.
“We were big rivals — recruiting rivals — and they were our arch-enemy, not just our rival,” Pearl said. “It was very akin to the Auburn-Alabama rivalry — and it was very, very heated at times.
“I think he got the best of me — I’ve always given Ray credit for that.”
Pearl, whose 62nd birthday is today, also believes he knows what’s on the mind of Harper and JSU as their NCAA showdown beckons.
“I would venture to say,” Pearl acknowledged, “there’s probably not a team in the country that Jacksonville State would rather play than Bruce Pearl and Auburn.”
And no one will enjoy the matchup more than the fans of KWC and USI who were in attendance for those epic battles so long ago — when Ray Harper and Bruce Pearl first went nose-to-nose.
