The River City Pickleball Club is turning 2 years old this weekend and it has had a strong year of participation, even with the COVID-19 shutdowns.
The club is having a birthday party at the York Park courts on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
The RCPC had 121 members through the first six months of 2020, and after it partnered with the City of Owensboro to turn a tennis court into four pickleball courts at York Park, the membership almost doubled during the summer.
During last spring, summer and fall, when there weren’t COVID shutdowns, there were social distance limits on how many people could be playing, but they were glad to have another outlet to get outside and get some exercise.
“People were so happy to be outside and playing,” said Paula Hayden, the president of the RCPC. “It’s a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, it’s played with a Wiffle ball. It’s a smaller court than tennis. You can play and have fun without a certain skill level.”
It is a senior-friendly sport.
“Morning people, retired people like to play,” Hayden said. “Unless it’s raining, really windy or temperature is below 35, people are at York playing.”
The club is working to teach youngsters how to play. The last two Saturdays it had a youth clinic (Pickleball and Pizza) at Dugan Best Recreation Center, where a couple of tennis courts are taped off for pickleball.
The RCPC also partners with some churches to use their facilities for indoor play, including Owensboro Christian, Lewis Lane Baptist and First Baptist churches.
There were about 4.2 million pickleball players nationally in 2020, and it is called the fastest growing sport in the country.
There will be a members tournament called Pickled in the Park which will be Saturday, April 17 at York Park.
“Several times a year we will have clinics to help introduce the game,” Hayden said.
She likes to play pickleball and her daughter fashioned a court in a driveway area at her house where they played during COVID lockdowns.
The tournament field can accept up to 48 players. It is a coed/mixed round-robin event, based on player ability. There will be four different levels of play in the event. The rain date would be April 24.
Membership dues are $25, and the amount of play in leagues starts picking up in the spring, Hayden said.
There is a website, rivercity pickleballclub.org, where potential players can get more information, and a Facebook page as well.
