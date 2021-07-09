The Owensboro RiverDawgs and Henderson Flash played about 9 hours worth of baseball on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The RiverDawgs won 4-3 on Thursday in dramatic fashion, with Paul Coumoulos getting a walk-off single on a 2-1 count to score Kyle Hogwood from third base in 12 innings at Chautauqua Park.
Owensboro scored nine runs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday to win 11-5 at Henderson.
Hogwood walked to start the bottom of the 12th.
Kail Hill singled, PJ Barry sacrificed to move Hogwood and Hill up a base. David Jeffers walked then Coumoulos hit a hard grounder through the infield to score the game-winning run.
Relief pitcher Nick Belcher was credited with the victory for Owensboro. The righty didn’t give up a hit and threw only nine pitches in the bottom of the 12th.
Noah Cantleberry worked three innings and Westin Stutzman worked two more innings out of the bullpen for Owensboro.
Brayden Busch started and went six innings for the RiverDawgs, giving up seven hits and three runs to go with four strikeouts and three walks.
“It’s two really good teams that play each other really hard,” Owensboro manager Vic Evans said. “We did some good things. Busch was really good on the mound. Our bullpen has been great, really good all year, they’ve been the backbone, they really have.
“We didn’t execute in extra innings very well. There were a couple of situations where if we get bunts down maybe we end this thing earlier. When you don’t execute it’s easy to get down, but they just kept fighting and kept fighting and kept giving us a chance to win, and eventually you’re going to cash in.”
HENDERSON 000 002 100 000 - 3 10 1
OWENSBORO 001 100 001 001 - 4 7 0
WP-Belcher. LP-Knutzen. 2B-Coumoulos (R). Campbell (H).
