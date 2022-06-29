The Owensboro RiverDawgs hit the ball well enough Tuesday night at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park. The RiverDawgs could not throw strikes to the Henderson Flash hitters.
The pitching troubles were the undoing for the RiverDawgs in a 13-6 loss to Henderson, which leads the Ohio Valley League at 18-4. The RiverDawgs fell to 8-16. They lost at Henderson 13-8 on Sunday. They fell 2-1 at Paducah in 10 innings on Monday.
Giving up free bases was a major problem for the RiverDawgs.
“We walked (15) and hit two in the first six innings, we loaded the bases every inning for them,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. “You’re handcuffed. For us it’s just been not throwing strikes.
“We walked the leadoff man five out of six innings, we walked (15) and hit two, you’re not winning that game. Until we can compete on the mound and throw strikes it’s going to be a long rest of the season. Pitchers have got to work more in the days off, get back to getting command of it.
“In this league you don’t have to be so fine. At any level, from the high school, to college, minor league, major league, when you watch a game how many times have you seen a team get four or five hits in an inning? It doesn’t happen very often. What you can’t do is get two or three guys on then give up the gap shot.”
The RiverDawgs used five pitchers and Nick Judd was the starter.
Three straight walks by Brandon Davis to start the top of the sixth, then a single and two more walks, a hit batsman with the bases loaded, and a 1-run single given up by Brayden Bush helped Henderson take an 11-6 lead with six runs in the inning. Henderson added another run each in the seventh and eighth innings.
The RiverDawgs scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-5 lead. Jake Allgeyer singled to left scoring Daalen Adderly and EJ Clark, who also reached on base hits. That would be the end of the scoring offense for the RiverDawgs for the rest of the night.
The RiverDawgs got three runs across in the bottom of the first. Cam Nichols walked and scored on an error. Adderly doubled, then scored on a double by Nick Williams after Clark reached on an error and scored on a groundout.
Nichols reached on an error again in the bottom of the third and scored on a groundout by Clark to make it 4-2, RiverDawgs.
Henderson jumped back on top 5-4 with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Zach Thomas and Matt Craven split pitching duties for Henderson, with Craven going four innings after Thomas started. Ryan Dos Santos was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the Flash. Casey Sorg and Ben Berenda each added two more RBIs.
“Henderson is a good team, they throw strikes, that’s the most important thing, they’ve won a lot of close games, too, they play all nine innings,” Evans said. “You can’t put them on, they run the bases well. They’ve been head and shoulders above everybody in the OVL. It’s up to us to up our game a little bit and get there by the playoff time.”
FLASH 101 306 110 _ 13 11 3
RIVERDAWGS 301 020 000 _ 6 10 1
