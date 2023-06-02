The Owensboro RiverDawgs decided this week to opt out of the 2023 Ohio Valley League.
The RiverDawgs found out earlier this spring that Chautauqua Park wouldn’t be available for home games this season.
Owensboro Catholic has Chautauqua Park as its home field, and the school’s baseball program has made some significant renovations by adding a turf infield and it also constructed a hitting facility there.
“We have a great relationship with Owensboro Catholic, nobody is at fault here,” said Vic Evans, who is the general manager with the RiverDawgs, although he stepped down as head coach during this offseason. “When you’re dealing with a turf field it is completely understandable that a school wants to save it for their team. As high schools spend more on facilities, they don’t want the extra wear and tear.
“There is no ill will at all. It’s a changing of the times. Schools have to protect their investments.”
The RiverDawgs officials worked to find an alternative place to play in Owensboro, but they couldn’t get anything that would work either financially or logistically.
The RiverDawgs play a majority of their games at night, and Kentucky Wesleyan College wasn’t an option. Brescia’s home field at Kamuf Park wasn’t feasible this season.
The RiverDawgs couldn’t find a workable solution at any of the high school ballparks in town, at Apollo, Daviess County or Owensboro High School.
They thought about trying to play an all road schedule, but going on the road for 44 games wouldn’t have been feasible financially.
After the decision was made to not play this season, the RiverDawgs worked to place players with other teams in the OVL and elsewhere.
A collaboration between the OVL and the Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center ensured that the league could keep playing as a whole by absorbing the RiverDawgs this summer and relocating their games to Georgetown College in central Kentucky.
The Louisville Slugger Hitting Science Center works with baseball players from around the world. By absorbing the RiverDawgs, the center will not only preserve the league’s legacy but also bring its expertise and resources to enhance the players’ experience further. Georgetown College has excellent facilities and strong community support.
“We worked diligently and we were able to find a place for every guy who wanted to come here and play, or who was already here,” Evans said. “We worked for four or five days into this week to find places for players.”
The RiverDawgs will now work on plans for the 2024 season.
