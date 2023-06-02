OWESPTS-06-02-23 RIVERDAWGS NOT PLAYING

Owensboro RiverDawgs’ Myles Beale gets ready to tag out Muhlenberg County’s Kevin Sosa at second base as he tries to steal on catcher Johnathan Lawson during a game on July 19, 2022, at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro RiverDawgs decided this week to opt out of the 2023 Ohio Valley League.

The RiverDawgs found out earlier this spring that Chautauqua Park wouldn’t be available for home games this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.