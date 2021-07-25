The Owensboro RiverDawgs plated five runs in the fifth inning and eight more in the sixth to pull away from the Paducah Chiefs and win 17-6 in an Ohio Valley League baseball game on Saturday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
The Dawgs (21-21) got a huge performance from Kyle Hogwood, who belted three doubles and drove in seven runs. Hogwood was 5-for-5 on the night. In addition, Kail Hill went 2-for-5 with a home run and five runs batted in, and both Paul Coumoulos and Ben Clark had two hits. David Jeffers, meanwhile, scored four runs, and the Dawgs finished with 14 hits.
Seth Wright picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Brayden Busch.
Brant Brown went 2-for-4 with two RBI’s to pace the Chiefs.
EASTERN 12U ALL-STARS WIN AGAINOwensboro Eastern’s 12U All-Stars continue to roll in South Bend, Ind.
Lane Hundley allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters to lead Eastern past Northwestern 6-0 in the Cal Ripken Baseball Ohio Valley Regional on Saturday. Ross Milburn and Ty Lillpop each had two hits for Eastern, which also got a home run from Jayden James.
In the team’s three-run fourth inning, RBIs came from Milburn, Khilan Hamilton and Logan Trone. Eastern was error-free in the field.
Owensboro Eastern faces Green County (Kentucky) at 9 a.m. (CT) on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken World Series in West Palm Gardens, Florida.
