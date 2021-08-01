Dubois County (Ind.) ended the Owensboro RiverDawgs baseball season with a 4-2 win Saturday night to sweep the Ohio Valley League playoff series 2-0.
Dubois County prevailed at Chautauqua Park after beating the RiverDawgs, 13-3, on Friday in Huntingburg, Ind.
The game was scoreless through three innings before Dubois County scratched a run across in the top of the fourth.
Tyler Kapust walked, went to second on a passed ball, got to third on a single by Ben Wilcoxson and scored on a bases loaded walk by RiverDawgs starter Brayden Busch.
The Bombers gave themselves some cushion with three runs in the sixth inning. Singles by Tucker Schank and Guy Lipscomb were the key hitters in the inning.
The RiverDawgs made things interesting when they got two across with two outs in the seventh inning.
Steven Diaz singled and scored on a Kail Hill double. Ben Clark was hit by a pitch and also scored on Hill’s double.
The RiverDawgs had the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but couldn’t get another run across.
“That was a good baseball game,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. “We hit a couple of balls hard right at somebody. In the ninth we get the leadoff man on and (Cole) Gober hits the ball on the nose. The inning before that we had first and second and Jeffries hits it right at the left fielder.
“We just couldn’t find a hole when we needed to. We battled. Sometimes you hit it right at people. You’ve got to tip your cap to them, a couple of times they got men on base they found a hole.”
Tyler Wheeler was credited with the victory for Dubois County. The right-hander surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out six.
Weston Allen and Matt Moore worked out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Moore recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Dubois County.
Busch took the loss for the RiverDawgs. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out five.
Diaz, Hill, Clark, Kyle Hogwood and Cameron Nichols all had one hit to lead the RiverDawgs.
Evans thought his team was fun to coach and enjoyed playing baseball.
“They fight to the end, no matter the score,” Evans said. “They have given me everything they have. They’ll compete, they have a tremendous competitive spirit.
“That’s the hard thing about the OVL, it’s not the grind, it’s like an abrupt end. You’re together everyday, then it’s like boom. It’s a sad night.”
DUBOIS COUNTY000 103 000 _ 4 8 0
RIVERDAWGS000 000 200 _ 2 5 2
WP-Wheeler. LP-Busch. 2B-Hill (RD).
