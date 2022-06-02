The Owensboro RiverDawgs will begin their summer baseball season Thursday when the Henderson Flash visit.
Game time at Chautauqua Park is 6:30 p.m. The RiverDawgs will play six days in a row on its season opening swing. The RiverDawgs will go to Henderson on Friday. They will return to Chautauqua Park to face Dubois County on Saturday.
The RiverDawgs finished 22-24 last season.
OMS WINS STATE TRACK TITLE
The Owensboro Middle School boys track and field team captured the Kentucky Middle School State Championship on Saturday at Louisville Eastern. It was the fifth state championship for OMS.
Zane Biever was discus state champion at 172-10. Biever was second in the shot put at 47-4
Jalen Carr, Xavier Maddox, Jace Hunt and King Combest won the 4 x 100 relay in 46.24. Combest also won the 100 meters in 11.04; Combest won the 200 meters in 22.93.
Chadyn Morris was second in the high jump at 5-6. EhMadjai Badger was third in the triple jump at 37-5.
Anthony Tate and Jerome Taylor coached the team.
GO GOLF AT FRANKLIN
Kellen Raymond from Beaver Dam was second (75) in the 18-hole boys 16-18 division.
Lincoln Bodney from Owensboro was second (17) in the 3-hole boys 8-under. Shawn Cotton from Beaver Dam was second in the boys 13-15 at 91. Jacob Shultz from Lewisport was second in the boys 9-hole 13-15 division at 45.
Mary Ann Lyons from Owensboro was second in the girls 16-18 (18 holes) division at 81.
