The Owensboro RiverDawgs were able to scratch across runs when they needed to and relied on their solid pitching on a steamy Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park.
They beat the Madisonville Miners 3-2 in the final regular-season game of the Ohio Valley League season.
The RiverDawgs will start the OVL playoffs with a road trip to Dubois County (Ind.) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT. The best 2-of-3 series will continue Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.
“Pitching was really good today,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said. “Our pitching has been really good the last three or four weeks.”
Westin Stutzman was the starter and went seven innings, striking out six, walking three and giving up five hits in picking up the win.
Aric Lyons threw 10 pitches and got a strikeout in relief. Drake Hamil threw 12 pitches and got a strikeout to end the game and pick up the save.
“We left too many men on base but we got enough to help the pitching out,” Evans said. “Come the playoffs Friday night, you’ve got men on second and third with one out, you’ve got to get a ball in play and drive in a run. That’s the only thing we didn’t do well, we left too many on base, but we found a way to win and it was a big win to make sure we secure that three seed and stay out of that play-in game.”
The RiverDawgs left 10 on base.
The RiverDawgs scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning of a 2-2 tie game.
Ben Clark singled, stole second and third bases, then raced home on a passed ball with one out.
Paul Coumoulos singled in the third inning and scored to make it 2-0 on a double by Kyle Hogwood.
Madisonville tied the game in the top of the fourth on a 2-run home run by Reed Latimer to center field.
Clark doubled and scored the first run for the RiverDawgs on a David Jeffers single to right-centerfield.
If the RiverDawgs can correct their situational hitting problems, they could advance past the first round of the playoffs. They finished the regular season 22-22.
“At times we swing it well, our biggest weakness all year long has been situational hitting,” Evans said. “Leaving men on second and third, or having a man on third with one out and not getting the ball in play. That’s something we’ve got to change come playoff time.
“If we swing it, our pitching is good enough to beat anybody, anywhere, anytime. We’ve got to find a way to swing it a little better. We’ve got to do a better job with situational hitting, we’ve got to drive in runs and not be striking out with men at third and less than two outs.”
MADISONVILLE 000 200 000 _ 2 6 0
OWENSBORO 101 010 00x _ 3 9 0
WP-Stutzman. LP-Harris. Sv-Hamil. 2B-Clark, Hogwood (O). HR-Latimer (M).
