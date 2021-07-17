The Owensboro RiverDawgs will be getting some new bats for their home baseball game against the Franklin Duelers on Sunday.
The RiverDawgs will be using limited edition Dinger Bats made with the Puzzle Pieces logo on them. The bats will be signed by RiverDawgs players and auctioned off to raise proceeds for Puzzle Pieces, which is an Owensboro organization that helps provide a safe environment for individuals with intellectual disabilities ages 8 and up.
There will be an online auction that begins Saturday and runs through July 22. The link for the auction is 32auctions.com/RiverDawgs.
“Autism Awareness Night” will be Sunday and sponsored by realtor Rachelle Johnson. Game time is 6 p.m. at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.
“There’s a close part of my heart with Puzzle Pieces. My daughter works there, her son is on the spectrum of autism, so it hits home for me,” said Shane Shepherd, from Owensboro and a national sales and marketing representative for Dinger Bats.
His daughter, Hadley Shepherd, works in employment services, and she goes to around locally and helps Puzzle Pieces clients get jobs.
“I’m proud of her for what she does,” Shane said. “I’ve known Amanda for a while at Puzzle Pieces. It all kind of works.”
Amanda Owen is the executive director for Puzzle Pieces.
“We were really fortunate to get Rachelle Johnson on as a sponsor, she’s a young real estate agent here in town who is getting out there, posting about this. It’s a good match,” Shane Shepherd said. “We created the online auction, rather than just doing it here for the potential to get some extra dollars, and not everybody can come to the park.
“We’ve got it in a QR code, people can scan it and take you right to the site. We’re excited about that.”
Dinger is an Illinois-based baseball bat-making company that has grown over the years. Shepherd is one of two national salesmen for Dinger, and his connections have helped the RiverDawgs in a lot of areas.
“I was kind of inspired through previous years with Major League Baseball, when we were able to do theme stuff for the players, but they did away with that stuff this year,” Shepherd said of MLB. “It kind of struck a little idea of what could I do to get people a little more involved, you think about Thoroughbreds, other sports teams, they changed their jerseys.
“I work for Dinger, let’s change the bats.”
The bat auction has caught some national attention.
“I reached out with Kevin Millar, who hosts the show on MLB Network, Intentional Talk, and I shot him a picture of it,” Shane said of the bats. “Some people out in Arizona do some fundraising stuff, they got their hands on it.”
RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said he liked how the bats turned out.
“One of our missions is we want to be active in the community,” Evans said. “Each year we have two or three nights to give back. We have a canned food drive, we donate to CrossRoads — we want to do things like that.”
Trying to get more people to the park on Saturday, the RiverDawgs will host a Mike Trout Night sponsored by Old Hickory Bar-B-Que.
The first 50 kids with a paid adult will get a free Mike Trout baseball card and one child will get the “Golden Ticket” and win Trout-signed memorabilia.
The RiverDawgs host the Hoptown Hoppers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.