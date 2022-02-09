Deemed to be on life support by many hoops observers after suffering five consecutive losses — three coming in the historically friendly confines of E.A. Diddle Arena — the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team went on the road last week and exhibited a semblance of resurrection that is, at least, promising for the remainder of what’s been a streaky, disjointed, confounding 2021-22 season.
Rick Stansbury’s razor-thin Hllltoppers (12-11, 4-6 Conference USA) have not thrown in the (red) towel just yet.
In the throes of the sixth-year head coach’s longest losing streak on the Hill, and winless in its first five true road games, WKU bucked the odds and momentarily silenced a growing collection of naysayers by posting impressive C-USA victories at Charlotte (78-59) on Thursday and at Old Dominion (77-60) on Saturday — more resembling the highly-efficient contingent that posted double-digit victories over Ole Miss and Louisville in the promising days of December.
Leading the way for WKU was Old Man River himself, guard Camron Justice — who began his collegiate career in 2015 and was, incredibly, awarded a seventh year of NCAA eligibility in November after serving as a WKU graduate assistant last season. Justice, who turns 25 on Sunday, hit 3-of-6 shots from 3-point range and scored a game-best 22 points against Charlotte, before draining three 3s and scoring a team-high 18 points versus ODU.
It’s what Western does over the next three weeks, however, that will reveal whether this team is a legitimate contender to upset the C-USA apple cart, win the conference tournament and reach the the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Ray Harper took them there in (blush!) 2013.
In other words, there is plenty of work to be done on the hardwood, which includes somehow finding a way to further develop the league’s most sparse bench — and, make no mistake, for numerous reasons, this must be done if WKU has designs on making a serious run to the Big Dance (and having a chance to make some noise once there).
The next phase begins with Thursday’s home game against Florida Atlantic, an upstart outfit that posted a nine-point victory over WKU on Jan. 20 in Boca Raton. This should be squarely viewed as a payback game from the Hilltoppers’ perspective, and the Owls (15-9), despite being the current front-runner in the C-USA East (8-3), have no business winning in Bowling Green if Western means business down the stretch.
After that come four more games the Toppers should win — at UTSA (8-17) on Saturday; at Southern Miss (6-16) on Monday; home against Charlotte (13-9) on Feb. 17; and home against Old Dominion (9-14) on Feb. 19 — a that’s-more-like it response that would follow a five-game losing skid with a five-game winning streak.
The Hilltoppers close out their regular season slate at ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee (15-7) on Feb. 26; at Marshall (8-15) on March 2; and home against Marshall on March 5. WKU should win two of these three and, thus, be 19-12 overall, 11-7 in league play and on the cusp of their fifth consecutive 20-victory season (and 48th overall) heading into the league tournament.
Know this: Fair or not, much of Western’s hardcore fan base will view anything less than a trip to the NCAA Tournament as a failure; the result of having its collective heart repeatedly broken by three consecutive runner-up finishes in the C-USA Tournament.
Moreover, adding fuel to the fire is the fact that age-old rival Murray State is 22-2 and ranked No. 23 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. You can bet your bottom dollar this doesn’t sit particularly well with Topper fans, either, although they will respect the Racers’ accomplishment.
The standards for this proud WKU program — eighth in all-time winning percentage behind Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Duke, UNLV, UCLA and Syracuse — remain high, as well they should.
And if this standard ever changes, then the Hilltoppers will really have a problem.
