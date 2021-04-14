A second-place showing by Muhlenberg County senior Tanner Robards and two third-place relay efforts from Owensboro were area highlights in the 2021 Girls’ 2nd Region Swimming Championships contested Tuesday at the Owensboro Healthpark.
First- and second-place finishers, along with those who qualify as provisionals, will advance to the KHSAA Semi-State on April 24 in Russellville.
The Lady Devils were third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:58.80) behind the efforts of junior Abby Warren, senior Addison Callis, junior Paige Neal and junior Kara Bane Luckett.
That same foursome led OHS to a third-place showing in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.01).
“Our team performed well under the circumstances,” OHS coach Brad Schmied said. “To be honest, I had no idea what to expect. Times were off across the board for all teams because there hasn’t been that much competition.
“We’ll be in training over the next week-and-a-half and our goal is to better our times at the semi-state competition.”
Among top 10 individual finishers, Robards’ runner-up showing in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.79) was the area’s best of the bunch. Robards also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.00).
Owensboro’s Warren placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.59) and fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.58).
The Lady Devils’ Callis was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.11) and sixth in the 100 individual medley (2:24.89).
Daviess County sophomore Ella Johnson placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.97) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:25.30).
Owensboro Catholic sophomore Mary Kate Hayden finished fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:55.09) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:09.14).
Owensboro’s Neal was eighth in the 100 butterfly (59.61) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (26.97).
DC freshman Nya Hammons was seventh in the 200 butterfly (2:11.66) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:00.57).
Daviess County sophomore Kayedon Mattingly placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.64) and 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:09.93).
Muhlenberg County eighth-grader Tinley Gettings posted an eighth-place showing in the 100 butterfly (1:05.39).
In addition, Daviess County and Muhlenberg County posted top-five finishes in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Lady Panthers, featuring Hammons, junior Avery Krahwinkel, Mattingly and Johnson, were fourth in 4:05.36; and the Lady Mustangs, with junior Kilee Gates, Gettings, senior Addie Dennis and Robards, were fifth in 4:09.25.
Meanwhile, DC was fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:02.68), which also featured Mattingly, Krahwinkel, Johnson and Hammons; and Muhlenberg County was fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.37), which also featured Gates, Gettdings, Dennis and Robards.
Team scoring will not be determined until the completion of the regional diving championships at the Healthpark on Wednesday.
