Hannah Robbins from Owensboro won the girls’ 16-18 championship division (18-holes) with a 93 in the GO Junior Golf Series event Thursday at Panther Creek Golf Course. There were 90 golfers in the event.
Other winners included Gracie Galyen (Dunmor) (94, girls’ 13-15, 18 holes); Lemuel Wright (Hardinsburg) (76, boys’ 13-15, 18 holes); Gavin Sheets (Madisonville) (70, boys’ 16-18, 18 holes).
In the 9-hole divisions: Molly Davis (Beaver Dam) 44 girls’ 11-12; Colby Vanover (Owensboro) 40 boys’ 11-12; Andy Adams (Owensboro) 48 boys’ 13-15; Maddie Graves (Beaver Dam) 40 girls’ 13-15.
In the 6-hole divisions: Scott Ralston (Madisonville) 27 boys’ 9-10; Ayla Roberts (Owensboro) 31 girls’ 9-10.
In the 3-hole divisions: Ainsley Morris (Central City) 17 girls’ 8-under; Sam Burden (Madisonville) 13 boys’ 8-under.
The next event is the Southern Series championship on Thursday, July 13 at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
The GO Series is sponsored by Worth Insurance Group and Chick-fil-A of Hopkinsville-Owensboro.
