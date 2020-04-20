Being ahead of the pack is nothing new for Millie Roberts.
Still only 15, Roberts has been a star in the Daviess County High School softball program since she was in eighth grade, and, despite possibly losing her sophomore season to the COVID-19 pandemic, she maintains her status as a rising star on the national circuit.
Recently, Roberts was ranked the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2022 by the national publication Extra Innings Softball — that’s up four spots from where she was ranked last year; up 17 spots from her ranking in 2018.
“I worked hard to get to No. 11 last year, I worked hard to get into the Top 10 this year,” said Roberts, a catcher-third baseman who committed to Auburn University in January of her eighth-grade year. “I’ll continue to work hard, always. Hard work is what got me where I am today.”
A right-handed batter who catches at DCHS, Roberts features a deceptively short, quick and compact swing that produces jaw-dropping power to all fields.
Last spring, as a freshman, she batted .551 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs for a Lady Panthers team coached by John Biggs that got hot late to capture 9th District and 3rd Region championships.
It’s the other numbers on Roberts’ stat line, however, that more fully define her value and completeness as an elite hitter — nine doubles, four triples, 51 runs scored, 19 walks and only seven strikeouts in 34 games.
Roberts laments, of course, the ever-increasing likelihood that there will be no high school season at all in the spring of 2020.
“It’s really disappointing,” she said. “We graduated a bunch of seniors last year and there were some new girls ready to step in and play regularly for the first time — and, of course, I really feel sorry for all our seniors. This is their last go-around.
“Hopefully, this won’t run into the summer and we’ll get to play some travel ball.”
On that front, Roberts primarily plays third base for Beverly Bandits Premier Allen 16U, a national-caliber contingent based out of Chicago.
“We start in early June, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” she said. “Everyone is just waiting it out, hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible — we’re all kind of in the same situation.”
In the meantime, Roberts continues to train as she waits for the green light to return to the diamond.
“The first two weeks after (the coronavirus virus) hit, I didn’t do too much, hit only a few times,” she said. “I’ve picked that up since then, doing some strength and agility work with (Daviess County assistant football coach and physical education teacher) Quadarius Wallace, who throws with me and gives me ground balls. Plus, I hit a lot in a Bownet in my back yard.”
Roberts, who will turn 16 on May 27, insists she is holding up well — under the circumstances.
“I try to stay with a pretty disciplined routine, as this helps,” she said. “I get all my school work done early, so then I’ve got the rest of the day to do what I need to do from a training standpoint.
“I really do miss playing softball, and from a social standpoint not being with my friends is tough, but I’m hanging in there with my family like so many others out there — just trying to get through this the best way we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.