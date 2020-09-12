Owensboro’s Andy Roberts came up short Friday in his quest for a second career Kentucky Amateur title.
Roberts, the 2016 champion, carded a third-round 71 (1-under par) to finish four shots behind Alex Goff, who closed with a 2-under 70 at Lexington Country Club.
Goff and Roberts were two of just six players to finish the tournament under par.
