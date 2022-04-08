Lily Roberts was major in helping Hancock County to a 5-0 win over Louisville Eastern in the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Roberts threw a no-hitter, striking out 15 and walking one batter. Roberts helped pace the Lady Hornets offensively with a 2-run home run at the plate for the Lady Hornets in the first inning.
Hancock County is 12-1 on the season.
