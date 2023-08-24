Andy Roberts won the Gold Rush golf tournament for the eighth time last weekend at Windridge Country Club.
It was just another weekend of golf for Roberts, who has been one of the top golfers in the area for a lot of years.
“I’ve traveled a bunch this year, placed in the top 20 at the State Am, tied for eighth at the Kentucky Open,” Roberts said. “I’ve played in a few invitationals. Me and a buddy won the State 2-man.”
Roberts didn’t play much in the summer of 2022 because of an elbow injury, and he traveled to Scotland with some friends to do a bucket list golf trip.
“That was the only year recently where I felt like I took off a decent amount of time and tournaments,” Roberts said.
He still works on his game every day in some way.
“I’ll practice every day,” Roberts said. “I used to hit a lot more balls than I do now. I try to conserve it. Since last year with the injury, I don’t want to beat golf balls. I work on wedge shots, putting, chip shots.
“If I’m going to improve anything it would be overall ball striking. If I’m hitting fairways and swinging well, I’m usually in pretty good shape.”
Roberts won the Gold Rush for the first time in 2003. He also won the long-running tournament at Windridge in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2019, 2022 and ‘23 just last week.
Roberts shot a 135 (68-67) for the win. Cameron Carrico was second with 139 (67-72).
Being on the top of the field has a different feel now for Roberts than it did 15 years ago.
“It’s definitely different,” Roberts said. “Cameron (Carrico) and I played 36 holes together (in the Gold Rush). It felt like it meant more to me 15 or so years ago. Then it was every shot was like the end of the world. Now it’s like ‘that was a terrible shot,’ but you just go on. You’re never going to be perfect, you’re being realistic about where you’re playing. In a tournament, you’re playing good and you’re determined.”
Don’t get the idea that Roberts doesn’t like to compete like he once did.
“It’s voluntary misery,” Roberts said of tournament golf. “You sign up, throw yourself out there. I still enjoy being in the final group, trying to close out a tournament and win. When you hit a good shot, that’s always fun.”
At this year’s Gold Rush, Roberts didn’t feel like he was swinging the clubs well until the late going on Sunday.
“I didn’t feel like I was swinging good, but I was managing it,” Roberts said. “The last five holes, I hit a bad shot on 13, but I felt like I had figured something out, and then I played the last five holes pretty good, and I played good coming down to the finish. Windridge is a quirky course. There’s trouble on every hole it seems like. You’re out there and instead of attacking, you’re playing defensive. It’s who can manage that course. I’ve played the Gold Rush for forever. You have an idea out there, but it takes awhile to learn how to play it. I have a way to somewhat attack the course and play the course, and I stick to that.”
Roberts will have a few more events to participate in this summer. He will compete with a partner in the John R. Williams Invitational at the famed Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.
“That is awesome up there,” Roberts said.
