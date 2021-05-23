Millie Roberts homered, doubled, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice as Daviess County blanked Franklin County, 8-0, in the Meade County Mighty May Matchup round-robin softball event on Saturday in Brandenburg.
Abby Newman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hattie Newman went 2-for-5, and Jessie Daniels went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Raylee Roby limited Franklin County to one hit and struck out nine batters.
Also on Saturday, the Lady Panthers dropped a 2-1 decision to Assumption.
Roberts and Greysyne Whiteker had the lone hits for DC, which is now 24-6.
Olivia Pastin homered for Assumption.
DAVIESS COUNTY000 420 2 — 8 10- 0
FRANKLIN COUNTY000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP-Roby. LP-Sutton. 2B-Roberts, Daniels (DC). HR-Roberts (DC).
DAVIESS COUNTY000 100 0 — 1 2 1
ASSUMPTION101 000 x — 2 3 1
WP-Gibson. LP-Whiteker. HR-Pastin (A).
CATHOLIC SPLITS pair AT HOMEOwensboro Catholic split a pair of games — defeating Breckinridge County, 5-0, and dropping a 4-2 decision to Jasper (Ind.) in a round-robin event at Owensboro Catholic High School’s Parents Park.
In the conquest of Breck County, the Lady Aces’ Brooke Hamilton hurled a complete-game 2-hitter, striking out six and walking three.
Hadley Phelps had two hits and a run batted in, and Catholic also got RBIs from Bailey Hamilton, Brooke Hamilton and Kira Edwards.
In the loss to Jasper, Catholic (19-10) got two hits each from Camille Conkright and Lilli Grant (RBI). Also driving in a run was Bailey Hamilton.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY000 000 0 — 0 2 5
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC300 101 x — 5 6 0
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Bell. 2B-Radaszewski (BC).
JASPER010 101 1 — 4 13 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC000 002 0 — 2 8 1
WP-Morton. LP-Phelps. 2B-Matheis 2 (J). 3B-Schwenk (J).
BASEBALL
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 5, OWENSBORO 1
The Fighting Tigers rolled to their eighth consecutive victory with a conquest of the visiting Red Devils.
Cohl Proctor paced Breck County (17-9) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Eric Barr added two hits and scored twice.
OHS (5-20) got a double and a triple from Kindrick Williams.
OWENSBORO010 000 0 — 1 6 0
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY000 221 x — 5 6 1
WP-Harned. LP-Ray. 2B-Williams (O), Proctor, Barr (BC). 3B-Williams (O).
