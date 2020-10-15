Roberts puts team before self at DC

Emily Ann Roberts is a 5-foot-2, 105-pounds package of excellence for the Daviess County High School cross country team, and she’s quick to tell you that friends typically refer to her as EA.
By either name, Roberts is eager to lead the Lady Panthers to the KHSAA Class 3-A state championship later this year — a goal that was established by the team before the 2020 season began.
“We made it a goal to be state champs right from the start,” Roberts said. “We have an amazing team and I believe that goal is within reach for us if we continue to work hard and continue to progress the way we have up to this point.
“I feel good about how I’m doing, individually, but I feel even better about the way our team is coming together. We’re running very well together, and that provides us a lot of possibilities moving forward.”
A case in point was DC’s performance in last Saturday’s prestigious Fast Cats Classic at Yellow Creek Park.
Roberts was second overall (19:34) to McCracken County senior Maggie Aydt (19:12), but far more importantly, she worked with her teammates in a way that pulled four other Lady Panthers into the Top 10 — senior Ainsley Taylor (4th, 19:51), junior Emily Rempe (7th, 20:03), junior Elli Crabtree (8th, 20:06), and senior Katelyn Ahart (10th, 20:38).
The result? Daviess County (34) defeated runner-up South Warren (54) and eight other teams for the Red Race championship.
“She’s a consummate teammate and leader,” DCHS coach Mark Fortney said of Roberts. “She knows what it takes to get better. She does the right thing the right way on a consistent basis, and because of this, she’s cut off about 30 seconds per year for her PR in the 5K.
“Even more impressive, EA knows how to race and that’s what’s most beneficial to our success as a team. She knows when and where to make the right move in a race, and she knows how to race in a way that makes the whole team more successful.”
Roberts said doing just that is what gives her the most satisfaction when competing in cross country.
“You can’t run a race for yourself — I know I would rather help the team do well,” Roberts said. “We’re so close on and off the cross country trail. My teammates mean the world to me.
“Cross country is a team sport and my team is what inspires me to run fast.”
Roberts said being an integral part of the historic DC program has been special.
“There’s a lot of tradition here and I think it is built around how much encouragement there is within the team,” Roberts said. “When I was a young runner in the program I was encouraged and supported by the older girls. and that’s what I’ve tried to do as I’ve moved through my years in the program.
“I love practice, I love the friends I run with, and I just love being part of this team.
“Coach Fortney is amazing at what he does. When I was younger, he always acted like he knew I was going to be fast — even before I did. I give him tremendous credit for my success and the success of our team — it’s all him.”
Now in the final stage of her high school career, Roberts — who cruised to victory in Tuesday’s City-County Championships (20:09) at Yellow Creek Park — is focused on what she and the Lady Panthers can accomplish the rest of the way.
“This is such a great group of girls,” Roberts said. “We have the talent and the desire — from here out, it’s just a matter of putting everything together at the right time.
“I believe we’ll be ready for the challenge in front of us.”
