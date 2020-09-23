Owensboro’s Andy Roberts and Rob Crockett from Louisville punched their ticket to Chambers Bay and the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Tuesday.
Kentucky’s sole qualifier for the event took place at Big Spring Country Club with 37 teams seeking a spot in what will be the sixth edition of the tournament.
Roberts and Crockett competed in the event the last time it was held in 2019 when Bandon Dunes played host. Now, the duo is bound for the Pacific Northwest for the second time in three years.
By himself, Roberts shot 65 (-7) on Tuesday. Had he played by himself, that would have been good enough to tie for first with the teams next closest at 65 (-7). But Crockett shot 67 (-5) on his own ball and when all was said and done, a team score of 61 (-11) gave them four strokes worth of cushion to secure the lone qualifying spot.
HOLE-IN-ONE
Keith Branch had a hole-in-one on the No. 7 hole on the par 3 course at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Branch aced hole 7 from 112 yards using an 8-iron. It was witnessed by Debbie Branch.
