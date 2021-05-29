For the longest time this season, junior catcher Millie Roberts wasn’t being Millie Roberts for the Daviess County High School softball team — and no one knew it better than Roberts herself.
Her batting average was down, her power numbers were down, and, even though the Lady Panthers continued to win games, they knew that to be at their best, Roberts had to return to being at her best.
She has — make no mistake about it.
Over the last couple of weeks, Roberts has slugged seven home runs, now leads the club with 11, and she recently broke the school’s career record for homers — she now has 37 dingers entering Saturday’s regular season finale at Assumption.
The previous record of 32 was held by Lauren Johnson, now a standout for the University of Kentucky.
She’s now hitting .375, with 10 doubles and team-highs of 40 RBIs ands 34 runs scored.
She attributes the change for the better to work she has been doing with nationally renowned Atlanta hitting coach Lincoln Martin.
“Things have just clicked the past couple of weeks,” said Roberts, who celebrated her 17th birthday on Thursday. “I’m seeing the ball well and I’m just being a lot more patient at the plate — taking more walks and swinging only at pitches I can hit well.
“Early on, I was a little anxious, swinging at pitches out of the strike zone. It’s always frustrating when you feel you’re not hitting as you should, but I continued to play good defense behind the plate and cheered on my teammates who were hitting well at the time.”
Now, district, region and statewide opponents must face the Roberts they have come to fear ever since she was a starter for the Lady Panthers in eighth grade.
“It’s good timing,” Roberts said. “Monday starts district tournament play and that’s when it gets real. I’m very happy to be producing now, and I’m really looking forward to the postseason — I believe we can do really well.”
Even through her slump at the plate, Roberts — who has committed to Auburn University — says playing on this year’s Daviess County team has been special every day, for numerous reasons.
“Our pitching has really surprised me — Greysee (Whiteker) and Haley (Roby) really complement each other well, and that’s worked in our favor the whole season,” Roberts said. “Our defense has been amazing through heart and effort, and we’re now making outstanding plays in the field.
“We’ve gotten better at (situational) hitting and our execution has been good. Our base running has been aggressive when it’s needed to be, and that’s made us a different team, offensively.
“Beyond this, we’re just a very tight team, friends on the field and off the field. There are no cliques and we embrace each other’s success — that, alone, has been a major factor is us being able to have the season we’ve had.”
Now, DC (25-6) gears up for Monday’s 3 p.m. 9th District Tournament opener against Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic High School’s Parents Park.
“We’ll be ready to play in the postseason,” Roberts insisted. “We’re all excited and ready to go out and play our best softball when it matters most.”
