Andy Roberts of Owensboro is tied for 14th after the first two rounds of the 101st Kentucky Open golf tournament at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
Roberts, the 2019 Kentucky Open champion, followed Tuesday’s 4-under par round of 68 with a 2-over par 74 on Wednesday. He sits at 2-under par 142 after 36 holes.
Kevin Waldie of Lewisport (74-75—149) is tied for 48th, and Connor Coombs of Central City (78-73—151) is tied for 64th.
Leading the event is professional J.B. Williams, who is at 10-under par 134 after posting rounds of 66-68.
The tournament concludes Thursday.
