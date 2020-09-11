Andy Roberts is tied for second place in the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur at Lexington Country Club.
Alex Goff will take a three-stroke lead into the final round after his second straight round of 67 (-5) on Thursday.
Roberts, a top Owensboro area golfer, and Josh Rhodes will be in the final group with Goff teeing off at 9:30 a.m. CT.
Roberts and Rhodes have also navigated Lexington Country Club expertly thus far, as they sit four shots clear of the next closest player. Roberts shot a 67-70 so far in the tournament.
Roberts won the 2016 Kentucky Amateur.
HOLE-IN-ONE
Wendell Yeckering hit a hole-in-one on Wednesday at The Pearl Club.
Yeckering aced the 85-yard No. 3 hole, using a gap wedge.
Witnessing the shot was W.H. Rightmyer.
