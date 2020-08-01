Andy Roberts of Owensboro finished tied for 15th in the 101st Kentucky Open golf tournament, which concluded Friday at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
Roberts, the 2010 Kentucky Open champion, posted rounds of 68-74-72 for a 54-hole total of 2-under par 214.
Kevin Waldie of Lewisport tied for 59th (74-75-78—227) and Connor Coombs of Central City tied for 64th (78-73-78—229).
J.B. Williams won the event with an 11-under par score of 205 (66-68-71).
