Andy Roberts shot a two-day total of 135 (68-67) to win the Gold Rush golf tournament last weekend at Windridge Country Club.
It was the eighth Gold Rush championship for Roberts.
Cameron Carrico was second with 139 (67-72). Jerry Price (71-74), Jeremy Curtis (71-74) and Jason Cox (74-71) were tied at 145.
Michael Foster (75-76) and Bill Rogers (78-73) tied at the top of the 50-to-64 division with 151.
Tom Millay shot 154 (78-76) to win the 65-and-older division.
For more scores, see Scoreboard on Page C2.
KWC COACHES SHOW STARTS NEXT WEEK
Beginning Monday, Kentucky Wesleyan football coach Tyrone Young will host the program’s first-ever Football Coaches show at Goodwood Brewing in downtown Owensboro.
The show, scheduled for 6 p.m. every other Monday throughout the 2023 season, will be broadcast on WBIO-FM 94.7.
More from this section
WKU’S LUTZ FINALIZES STAFF
First-year Western Kentucky men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz finalized his coaching staff Tuesday, announcing the hiring of Darryl Jackson and Martin Cross as assistant coaches.
Jackson joins WKU from Weatherford College and will oversee the program’s academics and player development, in addition to his coaching duties. Last year, Jackson helped Weatherford go 23-8 in NJCAA competition.
Cross, who has served as a manager, video coordinator and associate director of basketball operations, enters his ninth season on the Hilltoppers’ staff and his second as an assistant coach. A 2015 graduate, Cross returns to help bridge the gap in Lutz’s first season.
CASTLEN HITS ace AT COUNTRY CLUB
Luke Castlen hit an ace on Friday at Owensboro Country Club.
Castlen carded the hole-in-one on No. 15 from 142 yards, using a 7-iron.
Witnessing the feat were Rick Ebelhar and Travis Robbins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.