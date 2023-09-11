TAYVION ROBINSON PHOTO

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

 AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins

When wide receiver Tayvion Robinson transferred to Kentucky from Virginia Tech in December of 2021, he did so in large part because of offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

A month later, Coen left UK for the Los Angeles Rams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.