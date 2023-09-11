When wide receiver Tayvion Robinson transferred to Kentucky from Virginia Tech in December of 2021, he did so in large part because of offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
A month later, Coen left UK for the Los Angeles Rams.
When Robinson decided to return to UK in 2023, he once again did so in large part because of Coen, who also decided to return to Lexington after one season in Los Angeles.
That synergy paid dividends on Saturday.
With the Wildcats struggling against Eastern Kentucky, Robinson helped spark the Kentucky offense.
After a hot start to the 2022 season under Rich Scangarello in which he had 24 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns in the first five games, Robinson got banged up and totaled just 16 catches for 132 yards in the second half of the season.
Coen has challenged Robinson in practice and on Saturday, Robinson responded with six catches for 136 yards and two scores, his third 100-yard receiving game and second two-touchdown game as a Wildcat.
“It’s great to see him respond. He has been responding. In training camp, in practice, he’s been responding and he’s been practicing that way,” Coen said. “The nice thing about him is when you get into a live situation where people have to tackle him, he shows some of his miss-ability and his ability to win in space. I was really happy for Tay today ... The more he can do for us, the better our offense will be. When the bullets are flying, he shows up.”
With UK trailing 7-0 just before halftime, Robinson hauled in a 24-yard touchdown from Devin Leary in the back of the endzone to tie the game headed into the locker room. He then gave the Cats its first lead of the day at 14-10 midway through the third quarter, catching a 6-yard scoring dart from Leary over the middle.
With so many weapons and balance on offense, UK head coach Mark Stoops said at times, you just have to wait your turn and respond when your number is called.
“He’s explosive. He’s good in the return game, and he is showing better leadership and just playing really hard,” Stoops said. “And within this offense, most guys just have to continue to grind and some days they pop up with statistics, and other days they’re not.”
On Kentucky’s next possession, Robinson took a pop pass from Leary on a jet sweep and ran 56 yards to set up another score and help UK finally take control of the game.
“Yeah I wish I would have gotten to those a little earlier,” Coen said. “You’re trying to establish the run game but we have to be creative with some of those sweeps and reverses at times to loosen things up. Those definitely helped us out tremendously.”
Through two games, Robinson has recorded nine receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The 174 receiving yards are more than he had in the last five games of 2022 combined.
