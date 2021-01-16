Former Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has signed to play football at the University of Kentucky.
Currently, he will have to sit out the 2021 season due to NCAA transfer rules but could become eligible pending adoption of the NCAA transfer legislation or extension of the blanket waiver. Due to COVID-19, every student-athlete was granted an extra year of eligibility, therefore, he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“We’re grateful to have Wan’Dale come back home to Kentucky,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “He’s a dynamic playmaker and we welcome him into our program.”
Robinson, who hails from Frankfort, returns to the Commonwealth after playing two seasons at Nebraska.
As a freshman in 2019, Robinson was a key member of the Husker offense, playing in 10 games and earning three starting assignments at receiver and one at running back. He caught 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 340 yards and three scores.
The 40 catches and 443 receiving yards were the most by any true freshman in Nebraska history. Overall, he ranked second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking third in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Robinson totaled 1,029 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, which ranked second on the team and was the third-highest total ever by a Husker true freshman.
Because of his versatility and play-making ability, he was named a second-team freshman All-American, an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection,
Robinson ranked fourth nationally among all FBS freshmen in all-purpose yards per game in 2019 with the second-highest total among Power Five freshmen.
In 2020, he led the Huskers with 51 catches and 461 receiving yards despite playing only eight games and splitting duties at running back.
Robinson first made a name for himself while at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, where he was the state’s consensus top player as a senior. His career stats are staggering as he totaled 8,582 yards from scrimmage with 118 offensive touchdowns. On the ground, he gained 6,795 yards, averaging more than 11 yards per carry while scoring 97 rushing touchdowns. He was also a threat in the receiving game, catching 102 passes in his career for 1,787 yards and 21 touchdowns. Robinson totaled 781 career points, which ranks No. 2 all-time in Kentucky history.
He went on to win the Paul Hornung Award as the state’s player of the year, Kentucky’s Mr. Football and the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year.
