Amari Robinson-Wales has experienced a lot in his three seasons as a starter for the Owensboro High School basketball team.
As a sophomore in 2019-19, he was a starter on a 3rd Region championship team that played in the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.
As a junior last season, he endured disappointment and heartbreak after the Red Devils were upset by rival Owensboro Catholic in the regional championship game at the Sportscenter.
Now, as a senior leader in 2021, he and his teammates are quarantined until Friday after playing a Butler County team on Jan. 4 that subsequently had a trainer and player test positive for COVID-19.
“I was a little frustrated when I first learned about the quarantine,” Robinson-Wales said, “but it’s just one of those things we have to deal with. When we’re able to get back to practice, we need to work hard to get back in shape — we’re a running team and that’s what makes us go.”
OHS broke from the gate fast against Butler County, running past the Bears 84-55 behind a team-best 17 points from Robinson-Wales, a 6-foot shooting guard.
“We got a lot of production from a lot of different people in that game — I was kind of shocked, really, but in a good way,” Robinson-Wales said. “We got our offense going with our defense in the second half, and when we’re able to do that we’re at our best.
“The key to our success this year begins and ends with our defense.”
And, according to OHS coach Rod Drake, it will be Robinson-Wales front and center all season long.
“Amari’s our leader,” Drake said. “He’s a three-year starter who’s played in the state tournament, who’s played in two regional tournament championship games — he’s the one who’s been there and done that, and we expect him to lead the way for us.
“H’s an outstanding all-around player. He’s explosive to the basket, and you also have to respect his perimeter shot, so he can be effective in multiple ways at the offensive end — he’s a dual-threat guy.
“He’s come a long way defensively since he started here. Once he figured out that offense can come from defense he’s really gotten after it and become a more complete player.”
Last season, Robinson-Wales led the Red Devils in scoring at 13.6 points per game, adding 4.4 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, Wales averaged 10 points per game for Owensboro’s regional championship team.
“I’ve always had a special passion for basketball,” Robinson-Wales said. “I played almost every other sport growing up, but basketball is the sport I love.”
And, being part of the storied OHS program has been extra-special.
“It’s tough but also very rewarding to be part of this program,” Robinson-Wales said. “Our coaches have a lot of pride in what’s been established here and I take a lot of pride in being the senior leader, trying to help us be the best team we can be.
“I really want to win — that’s what it comes down to. I just really want to win.”
