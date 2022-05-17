Raylee Roby was dialed in and throwing strikes for Daviess County in the first round of the 9th District Softball Tournament.

Roby struck out 14 and kept Owensboro High School off balance throughout, while DC’s offense paced an 8-1 win Monday night at DC’s field.

The Lady Panthers went to 26-5 and advanced to the 3rd Region Tournament next week with the win. They will be in the 9th District championship game Friday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Panthers will meet the winner of Wednesday’s other opening round game between Apollo and Owensboro Catholic at 6 p.m.

“You get to this point, it’s basically a one-game season, you either win and advance, or if you don’t take care of business, you’re done,” DC coach John Biggs said. “We saw a lot of pitches, we couldn’t string anything together. I figured when we started going around maybe that third time, we started barreling the ball up pretty good, we hit the ball hard, we hit some balls hard that got through.”

For the game Roby threw a 3-hitter and she only walked one batter.

“I knew I could trust my defense behind me and my offense too. I don’t even really think about it, I just try to stay focused,” Roby said of her strikeout numbers. “I felt OK the whole game.”

DC got the long ball going with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hattie Newman got it going with a 2-run bomb to right center for a 6-0 lead. Millie Roberts singled with two outs, then Jessie Daniels hammered a moon shot homer to right center for an 8-0 Lady Panthers lead.

Daniels had gotten warmed up in the third inning with a triple to right that scored Kinsey Vergason (single) and Roberts (walk). Daniels scored on a wild pitch.

OHS got a pop up to start the game, but Roby dialed in and struck out the next eight batters she faced.

“She’s a warrior (Raylee),” Biggs said. “I have the confidence in her, if a pitch is working and we feel like the batter is having a hard time with that certain pitch, we’re probably going to wear that pitch out. If we make a run she’s going to pitch quite a few innings, we’re trying to maybe not waste a bunch of pitches, try to keep her pitch count down as much as possible. Her arm is still good, we’ve had some other people in the mix. Raylee wants the ball in the big games, she can make those pitches, if she’s on a roll we’re going to go with that.”

DC scored in the bottom of the second with a ground ball to third from Annie Newman and an error that allowed Seana Leibfried to score, making it 1-0.

Daniels was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Payne was 2-for-3.

OHS had a threat in the top of the fourth, but DC catcher Millie Roberts picked the runner off at third and that ended the jam. Roby gave up no runs as DC led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

OHS got on the board in the top of the seventh when Ellington Embry doubled and Kirsten Tindle followed with another double to score a run. The Lady Devils finished 11-20.

“We competed. Slow start, tough team to come back against, but we didn’t give up,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “We’ve got to keep trying to head in the right direction.”

OWENSBORO 000 000 1 — 1 3 1

DAVIESS COUNTY 013 400 x — 8 10 1

WP-Roby. LP-Keller. 2B-Payne (DC). Embry, Tindle (O). 3B-Daniels (DC). HR-Daniels, H. Newman (DC).