It was a strikeout fest between the pitchers for Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.
DC’s Raylee Roby and Catholic’s Brooke Hamilton combined for 24 strikeouts. Roby threw a 1-hitter and didn’t issue a walk to help push DC to a 3-0 win in front of a large crowd at Parents Park.
DC beat Catholic 10-4 when they played at DC last week.
“Totally different game from the first time we played,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Both pitchers were dialed in, hitting their spots, doing a really good job of mixing things up. Brooke did a nice Job. Raylee in that first inning, I saw a little something, something extra, from what I saw the other night. She was pretty dominant with what she was doing.”
No. 4 Daviess County is 15-2, 5-0 in the 9th District. Owensboro Catholic is 9-7, 2-2 in the district.
The Lady Panthers put up two runs in the top of the third. No. 9 hitter Makayla Rowan smacked a double to center field, and that was followed by a run scoring triple from Sadie Morris. Kayley Payne beat out a single which scored Morris from third and DC was up 2-0.
Daviess County added what amounted to an insurance run in the top of the fifth. Morris drew a 2-out walk and Payne doubled to center to bring Morris across for the 3-0 lead that would stand up.
“We get the two runs early, get some production from some people in the lower part of the lineup, that was great, the upper part wasn’t having a great game,” Biggs said. “That’s the thing about this team that we’ve been able to do all year, we’ve been able to get some production, it will give those kids some confidence. The third run was huge.
“We liked to get some more there in the last inning when we got the bases loaded with one out, but we hit the ball hard. We made the plays we needed to make. It really came down to some timely hitting, some kids barreling the ball up, finding ways to get on base. We’ve had some kids in some big moments that earlier in the year wouldn’t have gotten that hit, now they’re playing with more confidence, seeing the ball a little different.”
DC managed eight hits, with Payne going 2-for-3.
Catholic’s lone hit was a Brooke Hamilton double to right field. Hamilton advanced to third on a wild pitch and tried to score on a fielder’s choice by Ruth Jones that Roby fielded and threw home for the second out.
Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps thought good pitching controlled the game.
“Both teams have got to give credit to their pitchers,” Phelps said. “We had to make some adjustments from the last time we played them, we worked on a couple of things,” Phelps said about Catholic at the plate. “There’s not a break in that lineup. There’s a reason why they’re as good as they are.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 002 010 0 — 3 8 0
OWENSBORO CATH. 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
WP-Roby. LP-Bro. Hamilton. 2B-Payne, Hamilton, Rowan (DC). Bro. Hamilton (C).
