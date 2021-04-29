LOUISVILLE
Rock Your World is trying for a rare feat in the Kentucky Derby, a horse that started on turf and moved to the dirt racing surface.
The second choice in the morning line that was 5-1, Rock Your World has been getting plenty of attention since he came in from California on Sunday.
“We took a little different road than everybody else, it was actually by design and it just happened to work,” California trainer John Sadler said.
That road has been positive for some in the Derby. Barbaro (2006), Animal Kingdom (2008) and Big Brown (2011) all had success on the turf and dirt.
Rock Your World picked up 100 points on the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby with a 4 1/4-length triumph in the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 3. The dark bay colt ran 1 1/8 miles on the fast Santa Anita dirt in 1:49.17 with Umberto Rispoli guiding the wire-to-wire winner. With his biggest score to date, the dark bay colt moved his lifetime line to 3-for-3 and $546,600 in earnings.
The tall, near-black 3-year-old out of the Empire Maker mare Charm the Maker — bred by Hall of Fame trainer Ron McAnally and his wife Debby — brought $650,000 as a yearling at Keeneland’s September Sale in 2019 and has simply grown better and better along the way.
In fact, not only does the son of Candy Ride “look pretty good” on the racetrack, he looks good just standing.
When he held still outside his barn after his exercise and took his bath, there appeared to be about 50 photographers clicking away.
More folks wanted to see him Wednesday also when he was getting a bath after Sadler had rider Javier Meza up for the exercise and had him put his charge through a 9-furlong move that met with his approval.
“He’s a pretty excitable guy,” said David Talla, part of the ownership group that includes Kosta and Pete Hronis. “He’s very high spirited. When it’s time to go to work, he wants to run, he loves to run. He doesn’t want to sit in the paddock, he wants to get out there on that racetrack. Here he knows he wasn’t going to run today, he was just casual, cruising around.”
Rock Your World is a strong, powerfully built horse that has a smooth way of going over the track, as well as a rapid turn of foot that just might see him on the lead early in the $3 million Run for the Roses.
“He’s got a high cruising speed and he can carry at a classic distance,” Sadler told the media this week. “He doesn’t have to have the lead, but he doesn’t have to be way back. He can get a position and sustain it, that’s what we believe.”
Talla owned The Sports Club Co., a group of high-end fitness centers in southern California and New York City. He has owned race horses for 15 years, and Talla called Rock Your World the best he’s had a stake in.
The turf to dirt path was the early brainchild of Sadler, who had the Derby destination in mind, but the owners also were dreaming of roses.
“About three or four things went into it,” Talla said. “He was late to the scene, he didn’t get started until January, and the race that came up was on the turf. There were 12 horses in that race, which we didn’t particularly like, but we had to get him going. Always in the back of John’s mind, and our minds, was the Kentucky Derby. We got him started on turf, he did so well that we did it again.
“When John was looking at the schedule, the grass races were lining up best for him, and not to get into those heated confrontations with the (Bob) Baffert horses, which are always fit, always ready to run. We didn’t want (Rock Your World) to have to run that hard and empty the tank. Now he got two, solid foundation races in him, and now we’ve got to get points. It was always John’s idea that if he finished first or second we can earn enough points to go, and if he can’t be first or second in the Santa Anita Derby, he doesn’t belong in Kentucky anyway.”
Rock Your World has earned his way into the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby, and Joel Rosario, currently the second-leading rider in the country and a personal favorite of Sadler will be in the irons.
