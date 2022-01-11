Chris Rodriguez and DeAndre Square provided Kentucky football and BBN with some double great news Monday.
Rodriguez will be the starting running back at Kentucky in 2022. The junior, announced Monday via a “public service announcement” from Kroger Field shared by UK Football’s Twitter account that he will return for his fourth year of college eligibility at Kentucky.
“BBN, let’s run it back,” Rodriguez said before a short highlight reel of his plays at Kentucky followed.
His decision means that UK will return its quarterback and leading rusher next season. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis said before the Citrus Bowl that he would be returning for a second season at UK after transferring from Penn State over the summer.
Rodriguez in the 2021 season rushed for 1,345 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. If he puts together a similar campaign in 2022, he’ll have a chance to pass Benny Snell as the school’s all-time leading rusher; Snell, behind whom Rodriguez was a reserve in 2018, finished his career with 3,873 yards. Rodriguez sits at 2,738, meaning he’d need to rush for 1,134 yards next season to pass Snell.
“When I signed at UK, my goals were to re-write the record books and be the first in my family to graduate from college,” Rodriguez wrote in a social media post. “I’m so close to accomplishing both of those goals and because of that, I would like to announce that I will be coming back for another year!”
He was joined by a defensive star, DeAndre Square, on giving UK a double dose of good returning football news.
Square‘s legendary Citrus Bowl performance will not be his last in a Kentucky uniform. The UK linebacker announced on BBN Tonight that he will return to UK for his Super Senior season in 2022.
Square is the third senior UK linebacker to announce in the last two days that he will be back for a Super Senior season. Jordan Wright and Jacquez Jones revealed on Sunday that they will also run it back for one more year.
When the Kentucky defense needed someone to make a play in the Citrus Bowl, injuries could not stop Square from helping UK escape with a win. Ruled out following a lower leg injury, Square re-entered the game in the fourth quarter.
“The way he played through that pain, I don’t know how he did it,” Mark Stoops said after the victory.
Square and Tre’vonn Rybka had a tackle for loss on third and one to force an Iowa punt. Once the UK offense returned the favor to retake the lead, Square was there to pick off a Spencer Petras pass to effectively end the game.
