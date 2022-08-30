Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky’s star senior running back and preseason First Team All-SEC selection, will not play in the team’s opening game Saturday against Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field.

Edge rusher Jordan Wright will also be held out of the game for undisclosed reasons, and both could miss more time in the coming weeks, head coach Mark Stoops announced Monday while unveiling the team’s Week 1 depth chart.

