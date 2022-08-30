Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky’s star senior running back and preseason First Team All-SEC selection, will not play in the team’s opening game Saturday against Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field.
Edge rusher Jordan Wright will also be held out of the game for undisclosed reasons, and both could miss more time in the coming weeks, head coach Mark Stoops announced Monday while unveiling the team’s Week 1 depth chart.
“We were discussing that,” Stoops said when asked about Rodriguez not being on the depth chart. “I knew it would be the first [question] and I want to say, I appreciate the respect that you all have had through this process. I think you guys know a lot of times because I’m very open and honest with you, you’re very respectful in return and when I have something to say, we’ll say it. I just have to say that these players have some rights as well and I have to be very conscientious of that.
“I expect a few of them will have multiple game suspensions, but I don’t know. I’ll address it next week. I expect maybe one of them will be back next week. We’ll see how that goes.”
As for positional battles, a backup quarterback behind Will Levis was named, Rodriguez’s replacement as the starting running back was determined, a starting left tackle was decided, and there are answers as to what specific roles Kentucky’s defensive backs will play.
There was also a piece of injury news as senior right guard Kenneth Horsey’s status for Saturday is unknown; thus, he is listed as the backup to Jager Burton on the depth chart but will be the starter this season when healthy.
Here’s more on what Stoops had to say about each positional battle and how the Week 1 depth chart was determined.
HOGAN WINS BACKUP QUARTERBACK JOB
What started out as a three-man race between Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and Beau Allen became a two-man race just ahead of fall camp when Allen opted to transfer to Tarleton State where he will start at quarterback for the Texans.
Hogan redshirted at Iowa in 2020 and played in just one game last season, completing his lone pass attempt for two yards. In the Blue and White Game this April he completed 7-for-11 passes for 51 yards and a three-yard touchdown pass to former Boyle County standout Cole Lanter.
SMOKE TO START AT RB
After taking reps with the third- and fourth-stringers throughout the offseason, including in the Blue and White Game, Kavosiey Smoke worked his way back up the depth chart and will start at running back Week 1 with Rodriguez out.
Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson will be the No. 2 back.
Smoke is a fifth-year senior who has 1,306 career rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a Wildcat. Last season he ran for 416 yards and four touchdowns, which came on 81 attempts for an average of 5.1 yards per carry.
The coaching staff has seen Smoke mature throughout the offseason earning him more trust and now a starting job.
“Like a lot of people, I feel like competition brings out the best in you. I think in that room you have C-ROD (Chris Rodriguez) and this group of guys that are battling for every rep,” Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello said earlier this month. Only one tailback plays like one running back and there’s only one ball to handoff. When you have a workhorse like CROD, you’re not going to take him off the field unless you have to.
“That forces guys to work and play their best and buy in and do little things that maybe weren’t expected of them. I think that’s always the goal of any player and I’ve been proud of him and the fact he’s embraced that.”
WOHLABAUGH GETS START AT LEFT TACKLE
A three-man battle for the Wildcats’ starting left tackle job between redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh, true freshman Kiyaunta Goodwin and sophomore Deondre Buford has been won by Wohlabaugh.
Wohlabaugh played in two games last year, seeing action against Louisiana-Monore and Mississippi State. His start Saturday will be the first of his college career.
“We’ve experimented at left tackle and gave everybody a chance and David has been the most consistent. That’s why he’s getting the start,” Stoops said.
Buford took the majority of first-team reps throughout the spring and started at left tackle in the Blue and White Game but did not win the job in fall camp. He is listed on the depth chart as the backup at right tackle behind starter Jeremy Flax and could serve as a swing tackle this season.
“Deondre can play either side and has worked both sides,” Stoops said.
PHILLIPS AT NICKEL CB; SMITH TO START OUTSIDE
The defensive back room didn’t have that many question marks as far as starting jobs go. Jalen Geiger and Tyrel Ajian have been locked into starting safety jobs, while Carrington Valentine was solidified at one outside corner. What needed to be determined would be who would start at nickel corner and who would be the second outside cornerback.
What Stoops, Defensive Coordinator Brad White and company decided is that sophomore Andru Phillips will start at nickel corner, while Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith will be the second outside starting cornerback.
Phillips is also listed as Smith’s backup at outside corner. Freshman Alex Afari is the backup at nickel behind Phillips.
“Keidron and Andru are interchangeable at that position (outside corner),” Stoops said. “Andru will start at nickel for us. We can go three ways with whose out there on the first play of the game defensively depending on personal whether its Keidron, whether it’s Alex, or whether it’s Andru.”
