Axel Roman of Ohio County was fifth in the boys’ singles competition of the KHSAA Bowling State Championship on Thursday at Executive Strike and Spare in Louisville.
Roman scored 1,058 for five games. His best games were a 238 and a 235.
Wesley Yazell from Bourbon County won the boys’ singles with a 1,204 total score.
GIRLS BASKETBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 57, HANCOCK COUNTY 47
Cassidy Morris finished with 28 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 57-47 win over Hancock County at Hawesville.
Morgan Kinsey added 13 points for Trinity (9-14).
Karmin Riley scored 19 points to lead Hancock County (12-14).
TRINITY12-13-10-22 — 57
HANCOCK COUNTY13-7-10-17 — 47
Whitesville Trinity (57) — Morris 28, Kinsey 13, Hall 9, Hatfield 6, Hibbit 1.
Hancock County (47) — K. Riley 19, Poole 9, Kratzer 7, Roberts 4, H. Riley 3, Lindauer 3, House 2.
OHIO COUNTY 62, BUTLER COUNTY 52
Heaven Vanover scored 14 points, Kelsey Kennedy added 13 points and Rain Embry added 11 to lead Ohio County (13-11).
BUTLER COUNTY8-10-20-14 — 52
OHIO COUNTY16-19-19-8 — 62
Butler County (52) — Clark 13, Ward 9, Coleman 8, Phelps 5, Taylor 6, Leach 5, Cardwell 4, Givens 2.
Ohio County (62) — Vanover 14, Kennedy 13, Embry 11, Probus 7, Gaddis 6, Bullock 5, K. Smith 4, M. Smith 2.
